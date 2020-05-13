Sioux City History Projects award recipients announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum recently announced its Sioux City History Projects award recipients online.

For the first time in 29 years, the museum was unable to host the reception and awards ceremony for the annual exhibit due to the current public health situation. A video of the award-winning projects is available at SiouxCityMuseum.org/current-programming.

Models and posters of local historic landmarks, people and events, created by fourth grade students, were showcased in the Sioux City History Projects exhibit, which opened on March 14. After the museum closed to the public, museum staff created online videos and a virtual tour to make the exhibit accessible to the public.

In addition to the five traditional awards from the museum’s staff and volunteer boards, this year featured a “People’s Choice Award” with votes from more than 200 Facebook users. The award temporarily replaces the “Student’s Choice Award” which is determined by the votes of students participating in school tours.

Award recipients were:

Sioux City Museum & Historical Association Award (tie): Gracie Nelson - Palmer Candy Company, and Leo Wheelock - 1890 Sioux City Corn Palace

President’s Award: Finley Milner - United Airlines Flight 232

Trustee’s Award: Hudson Spencer - John Peirce Mansion

Museum Staff Award: Ayla Vollmer - Sioux City Public Museum

Director’s Award: Annmarie Pistello - Sioux City Elevated Railway

People’s Choice Award: Jazlin Cherkas - Sioux City Central High School

