Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission members learn skills, make a difference

SIOUX CITY -- Areeha Ilyas was on her way back from a robotics competition her freshman year of high school when she received an email from a school counselor about applying for Sioux City's Mayor's Youth Commission.
Ilyas, now 16 and a North High School junior, was intrigued by the prospect of helping her community while meeting new people.
"I was like, 'Oh, this is kind of like student council for all the four different schools,'" recalled Ilyas, who filled out an application and nervously awaited a response.
Ilyas had little to worry about. She was accepted to the Mayor's Youth Commission (MYC), which currently has 123 members. Ilyas went on to serve as finance director for the MYC Executive Council and then set her sights on the mayor's seat. After interviewing with the 2019 Executive Council, she took office in January.
"I would sit up there and give my finance report. Watching the mayor made me interested. I wanted to do more, so that's why I decided to run for mayor," Ilyas said while seated beside Sarah-Marie Jabre, MYC mayor pro tem, in the Sioux City Council Chambers.
Jabre, a 16-year-old Bishop Heelan High School junior, said the ability to be a leader among her peers and contribute ideas, drew her to MYC.
"I came from a town that doesn't really have stuff like this," said Jabre, who previously lived in southwest Kansas. "This was a really big opportunity for me to get my self service in and to integrate myself into society."
Lifetime skills
The mission of Sioux City's MYC, which was founded in the 1970s, is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth.
The commission is overseen by Siouxland CARES, a volunteer-driven community coalition formed to bring about community changes related to alcohol, other drug abuse and associated violence.
The MYC meets twice a month in the council chambers at City Hall. One of the meetings is for the Executive Council, while the other is attended by all of the MYC members. As mayor, Ilyas leads meetings, much like Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott does. Jabre stands in for Ilyas whenever she is unavailable.
"If she's here, I always help her in the right way and make sure she's saying things correctly," Jabre said.
Ilyas said being involved in the MYC has helped her in "so many ways." After giving a speech at a recent League of Women Voters presentation, she was congratulated by Sioux City Council members.
"I used to be really shy. I would hate speaking in front of people," she said. "Now, I have to talk twice a month for an hour each time. I have to give speeches. This definitely showed me that I could be a leader, that I don't have to be afraid, that I can talk in front of people."
Ilyas isn't sure whether politics is in her future. She's currently undecided about what major she will pursue in college. She said MYC has inspired her to "do more" to make a difference.
"The skills that we're learning here, I'll definitely remember for a lifetime," she said.
Jabre is leaning toward a future career in a medical specialty, potentially neuroscience. She recognizes how MYC will benefit her during the college application process and while working in a STEM field.
"This is really helping me present myself in appropriate ways and convey my ideas concisely," said Jabre, who also noted that being involved in MYC has given her courage to share her ideas. "I feel really blessed to be able to do all of this."
Getting involved
Jabre views her leadership position on MYC as being one step closer to changing the world.
The 2020 MYC Executive Council's plan of action includes tackling environmental issues, helping shelter animals, and curbing vaping and underage drinking among youth.
"Another point that I really want to focus on, especially, is trying to help students gather up the courage to be able to stand up for those that really can't stand up for themselves," said Jabre, who also plans to propose alternatives to plastic packaging.
Ilyas said she wants to hold a council meeting at one of the three disc golf courses that the MYC raised funds to construct. After the meeting, she said members could pick up litter.
"Something else I personally would really want to do is go and plant trees or flowers in the spring to make our city look beautiful," she said.
Jabre interjected, "I would love that!"
Ilyas said the greatest challenge she has faced so far as mayor is trying to accommodate the issues that are important to everyone in a limited amount of time. She said all of the ideas presented are "good ideas" and that it's hard to pick between them.
"We can only give so much of our attention to some projects," she said. "It's just hard making the difficult choices."
MYC members volunteer at the Siouxland Humane Society's annual Pets on Parade event and also assist with its gourmet caramel apple fundraiser. Mary Koster, the MYC's adult adviser, said members have "hundreds of hours into caramel apples." According to Koster, MYC and its Young Ambassadors program, which is made up of students in grades 4-7, contributed more than 7,000 volunteer hours last year.
"Mayor's Youth Commission contributed one-third of the total hours contributed by all of the (city's) boards and commissions together," she said.
Ilyas said she has amassed "great memories" from volunteering at events while on MYC and made lots of lifelong friends along the way. She encourages other students who want to volunteer, make a change or improve their public speaking and leadership skills to give MYC a shot.
"Definitely join it. Don't be scared," she said. "This is a great way to get involved with your community, learn more about yourself and give back to the community."
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
