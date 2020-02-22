Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission members learn skills, make a difference

SIOUX CITY -- Areeha Ilyas was on her way back from a robotics competition her freshman year of high school when she received an email from a school counselor about applying for Sioux City's Mayor's Youth Commission.

Ilyas, now 16 and a North High School junior, was intrigued by the prospect of helping her community while meeting new people.

"I was like, 'Oh, this is kind of like student council for all the four different schools,'" recalled Ilyas, who filled out an application and nervously awaited a response.

Ilyas had little to worry about. She was accepted to the Mayor's Youth Commission (MYC), which currently has 123 members. Ilyas went on to serve as finance director for the MYC Executive Council and then set her sights on the mayor's seat. After interviewing with the 2019 Executive Council, she took office in January.

"I would sit up there and give my finance report. Watching the mayor made me interested. I wanted to do more, so that's why I decided to run for mayor," Ilyas said while seated beside Sarah-Marie Jabre, MYC mayor pro tem, in the Sioux City Council Chambers.

Jabre, a 16-year-old Bishop Heelan High School junior, said the ability to be a leader among her peers and contribute ideas, drew her to MYC.