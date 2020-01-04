Sioux City museum activities take kids back to Lewis and Clark days -- or before

The game's historical significance didn't matter much to Sofie, who was required to put in tokens that Megan would subsequently take.

Well, perhaps the girls would like to play the "Game of Graces," which Olson said was something that proper young ladies did to pass time in the first half of the 19th century.

Known as "Le Jeu Des Graces" in its native France, the "Game of Graces" is played by two people who each get two dowel rods. One of the players gets a wooden hoop. By pushing apart the two rods, one player sends the hoop in their air for the opponent to catch.

Befitting its regal name, the "Game of Graces" was devised to make girls more "graceful," Olson said.

"Yeah, this is more challenging," Megan said, tossing the hoop in the direction of cousin Sofie.

Greg Andersen proved to be a master at the "Game of Graces," despite being less than graceful. The 10-year-old was playing a more extreme version of the old-timey hoop-tossing game with his family.

For instance, Greg caught the hoop as it bounced off an Interpretive Center wall, water fountain and ceiling.