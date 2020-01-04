Sioux City museum activities take kids back to Lewis and Clark days -- or before

SIOUX CITY -- When it came to a game called "Put and Take," Sofie Harsma couldn't catch a break.
Rolling dice that read "put 2 tokens in the pot," the 9-year-old exclaimed, "Aargh, I can't put in tokens that I don't have!"
Sofie, who is from Colorado, was playing this age-old game of chance with her cousin Megan Goehring, a 9-year-old from Omaha, during a special drop-in event held Dec. 27 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Both girls were visiting family during their Christmas vacation from school.
Sara Olson, the center's education coordinator, created this special program as a way to introduce today's kids to the types of games that Meriwether Lewis and William Clark may have played as they passed through the Continental Divide in the early 1800s.
"When the men from the Corps of Discovery Expedition weren't exploring, they were cooped up for extended periods of time," she explained. "For example, the expedition spent six months snowed in at the first winter encampment in present-day North Dakota."
Card games were popular, and so were games that could be played with makeshift items, like "Put and Take," which was played with dice made out of paper, a clear cup and wooden tokens.
Olson said "Put and Take" was played by both Lewis and Clark as well as doughboys in the trenches during World War I. However, the game actually dates back to the Roman era.
The game's historical significance didn't matter much to Sofie, who was required to put in tokens that Megan would subsequently take.
Well, perhaps the girls would like to play the "Game of Graces," which Olson said was something that proper young ladies did to pass time in the first half of the 19th century.
Known as "Le Jeu Des Graces" in its native France, the "Game of Graces" is played by two people who each get two dowel rods. One of the players gets a wooden hoop. By pushing apart the two rods, one player sends the hoop in their air for the opponent to catch.
Befitting its regal name, the "Game of Graces" was devised to make girls more "graceful," Olson said.
"Yeah, this is more challenging," Megan said, tossing the hoop in the direction of cousin Sofie.
Greg Andersen proved to be a master at the "Game of Graces," despite being less than graceful. The 10-year-old was playing a more extreme version of the old-timey hoop-tossing game with his family.
For instance, Greg caught the hoop as it bounced off an Interpretive Center wall, water fountain and ceiling.
Greg also had less frenetic fun with a toy called "Jacob's Ladder." Also known as a "klick-klack" toy, the center's "Jacob's Ladder" consists of wood blocks held together by string. When the ladder is held at one end, the blocks appear to cascade down the string.
"It is part game, part magic trick," Olson said. "'Jacob's Ladder' was a toy that Puritan Americans played and I've seen stories that one was also found in King Tut's tomb."
Definitely not found in either Lewis and Clark's Corps of Discovery nor in King Tut's tomb was the Play-Doh that dad Dan Andersen was introducing to his 11-month-old son Luke Andersen.
"Do you like how that feels?" Andersen asked as his son played with the moldable modeling compound.
Olson couldn't help but smile as families played with decidedly low-tech toys. While not all of the toys dated back to the days of Lewis and Clark, each emphasized human interaction.
"So many families are tied to their devices," she said. "People look at their phone or computer screens more than they do their own families.
"By playing games together, families can respond to each other in a more meaningful way," Olson added.
In other words, it doesn't matter if you're on down time while exploring the Louisiana Purchase or just chilling during Christmas break -- games can't be beat.
Which is why Olson wants to turn the family game days into a regular event at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
"Who doesn't like playing games?" she asked.