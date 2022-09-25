Sioux City native discusses how his music compositions lend drama to documentaries

If you're a fan of the PBS documentary series "Frontline," you may already be familiar with the work of Jordan Dykstra.

But the Sioux City native isn't a reporter or a filmmaker.

Instead, Dykstra has written musical scores for such films as "Blow the Man Down," "Hail Satan?" and 2019's "Documenting Hate," which was an Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Investigative Documentary.

A 2003 Bishop Heelan Catholic High School graduate, Dykstra will be one of the speakers at the 17th Sioux City International Film Festival.

Showcasing short films from around the world, the film festival is being held Thursday through Oct. 2 at the Promenade Cinema 14, 924 Fourth St.

Dykstra, whose scores can be heard in films which appeared at the Cannes, Sundance and TriBeCa film festivals, will present a "Collaborative Creation or Singular Sound" workshop at 6 p.m. Friday at Design West, 1014 1/2 Fourth St.

"Some filmmakers take a hands-on approach to music while others prefer to leave to the musicians," Dysktra, who earned a master of fine arts degree from the Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema, of Brooklyn, explained. "It varies greatly from project to project."

The intent of a musical score may also vary, either adding a dramatic pop to the action or becoming an unobtrusive element of the filmmaker's vision.

Such distinctions didn't matter much to the 37-year-old Dykstra, who began writing movie scores about five years ago.

"I grew up in a family where music was very important," he recalled. "My siblings all played musical instruments and I began playing the violin at age 4."

Indeed, Dykstra spent much of his 20s on the West Coast as a professional musician.

"I was totally into chamber music," he explained. "I always liked movies but it wasn't my focus."

That changed after Dykstra moved to the East Coast and began studying under the tutelage of composer Alvin Lucier and astrophysicist Seth Redfield.

"I explored the connections between the microtonality of music and its relationship with the cosmic distance ladder," he said. "There was a lot of art in science and a lot of science in art."

This understanding of composition helped Dykstra when he was asked to score 2022's "Plot to Overturn the Election," a critically acclaimed "Frontline" documentary which showed how a handful of people threw doubt in democracy following the 2020 presidential election.

"Scoring a documentary is writing music in real time," he said. "Often time, you're working off of an outline instead of a script. In the case of 'Plot to Overturn the Election,' I was literally scoring the film the weekend before it was slated to air."

Which was a major undertaking for Dykstra. His score can be heard for 49 minutes in the 53-minute film.

"I like writing music for documentaries because the timeline is more intense," he said. "I have one to three months to complete a score instead of three to 12 months that I'd have in scoring a narrative film."

Plus documentaries lend themselves to dramatic scoring.

"If I was asked to write 49 minutes of music for a 53-minute drama, that would be a sign that the movie will be bad," Dykstra said with a chuckle. "If a narrative movie needs that much help from a musical score, something is seriously wrong."

Nothing seems to be wrong with the now Brooklyn-based Dykstra.

"It's been a very busy summer," he admitted. "I'm happy that things will be calming down since nothing is more beautiful than New York in autumn."

Even though he was back in his native Sioux City for Saturday in the Park, Dykstra is excited about attending the Sioux City International Film Festival.

"Music and movies go together," he said. "I'm looking forward to discussing my process in scoring a film."