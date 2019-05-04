SIOUX CITY -- Last month, Fisher-Price announced the recall of 4.7 million Rock n' Play sleepers due to reports of infants who died after rolling over from their backs to their stomachs or sides in the product.
Since the sleeper was first introduced in 2009, 30 infants have died. Ten of those deaths occurred in 2015 or later.
To prevent sleep-related deaths, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends placing a baby on his or her back on a firm sleep surface, such as a crib or bassinet with a tight-fitting sheet. The use of soft bedding, including crib bumpers, blankets, pillows and soft toys, should be avoided.
Dr. Sandra Granger, a pediatrician at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's, said she wouldn't use any "sleep devices" that are on the market. She said parents turn to them because they're frustrated that they can't get their babies to sleep peacefully.
"Someone last week just asked me about a DockATot," said Granger, who was unfamiliar with the baby lounger and had to look it up on the internet. "It has a cushion built up around the edges to make sure, I guess, that your baby can't roll out or it's supposed to make your baby feel snug. I still ended up feeling like, no, we can't say that that's safe. Their face could somehow get compressed up against the sides there. That's really not a safe sleep environment."
Even a car seat, when used outside of a vehicle, isn't a safe place for a baby to sleep. The baby's heavy head can fall forward, blocking their airway.
"If you notice that your baby has fallen asleep, then ideally, you take the baby out and put it on a firm, flat mattress with no other soft items," said Granger, who will discuss the ways parents can reduce the risk of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) at St. Luke's 45th Annual Perinatal Conference May 16.
SUID is the death of an infant less than 1 year of age that occurs suddenly and unexpectedly, and whose cause of death is not immediately obvious prior to investigation. Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), accidental suffocation and strangulation all fall under the larger category of SUID.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 3,500 babies in the United States die suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep each year. About half of sudden unexpected infant deaths are due to SIDS, the sudden death of an apparently healthy infant less than 1 year of age that remains unexplained after a thorough investigation.
The Back to Sleep campaign, an initiative that encouraged parents to have their infants sleep on their backs, was launched in 1994 when the national SUID rate was 154.6 per 100,000 live births.
According to a study published in the journal Pediatrics last March, from 1990 to 1998, the SUID rate declined by 44.6 percent. Since 1999, the study says reductions in SUID rates have been minimal, declining just 7 percent from 1999 to 2015. The Healthy People 2020 goal is 84 per 100,000 live births.
From 2013 to 2015, Iowa's SUID rate was 81.2 per 100,000 live births. Granger said both Nebraska and South Dakota's rates were higher at 86.7 and 157.3, respectively.
"We're still seeing a good number of babies that die every year. There are some things that we know can help prevent that from happening," said Granger, who said more SUID research and education is still needed to further reduce rates.
Granger said cigarette smoking is another risk factor for SUID, pointing to a recent study conducted by Seattle Children's Research Institute and Microsoft data scientists. The study, which was published in Pediatrics in April, revealed that SUID risk more than doubled with any maternal smoking during pregnancy and increased twofold between no smoking and smoking one cigarette daily throughout pregnancy.
"Smoking is becoming one of the bigger factors that we are not fully accounting for in how we are approaching patients and trying to encourage practices that will help them decrease their babies' rates of unexpected infant death," Granger said.
Researchers also believe SIDS deaths could be connected to a deficiency in serotonin, a chemical in the brain that conveys messages between cells and plays an important role in regulating breathing, heart rate and sleep. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2009 found that infants who died of SIDS had 26 percent less serotonin and 22 percent less tryptophan hydroxylase, an enzyme involved in the synthesis of serotonin.
"There may be some genetic predisposition for it, because we do see changes in how a neurotransmitter called serotonin is regulated in the brain stem," Granger said. "Your brain stem is kind of in charge of setting your heart rate and telling you when to breathe."