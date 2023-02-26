SIOUX CITY -- Over the last two years, Chaeli Hanna-Kohn, a Sioux City potter, has created around 500 clay trinket trays in the shapes of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The trays, which she stamps with local area codes, zip codes or the word "home," are exclusively sold at Sioux City Gifts, a shop on Pierce Street that sells the wares of various local artisans. Hanna-Kohn said the trays are among the most popular items she makes.

"It's a fun gift to send to someone so they remember where their roots are," she said of the trays, which have been used to store loose change and hold party dips and candles.

Hanna-Kohn discovered her love of making things out of clay when she was a student at East High School. She worked at Hy-Vee in the bakery and meat department for 20 years, before making pottery her fulltime job in 2014. Hanna-Kohn owns Shady Grove Pottery.

Hanna-Kohn encourages other artists to "never give up" on their dreams. A framed felt letter board setting on a wooden shelf in Hanna-Kohn's home studio, beside functional stoneware, fittingly states, "Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life."

Hanna-Kohn's days are spent in her bright studio throwing or hand building bowls, mugs, vases, wall hangings, decorative pieces, Raku pottery and more.

"I might sit down and make two dozen mugs and throw those forms. And, then, they have to set up to be leather-hard before you can handle them without distorting them," said Hanna-Kohn, who could spend half an hour to an hour forming a mug, depending on how decorative it is. Then, there's drying, bisque firing, glazing and glaze firing.

Hanna-Kohn said she draws her inspiration from the colors and textures of nature. Her favorite pieces are functional.

"I think my favorite part is that it can be useful every day, if it's that favorite coffee mug that you're reaching for," she said. "It's fun to stay in the studio and work and just do whatever you want. But, on the artistic side, you still have to design something that is going to appeal to other people."

Hanna-Kohn's trinket trays in the forms of the tri-states have become popular additions to gift baskets. She said Iowa is the best-selling state, followed by South Dakota.

After rolling out a slab of clay, Hanna-Kohn cuts out each state with a cookie cutter and uses an anvil to shape the tray. Although the trays are on the smaller side, measuring roughly 4x6 inches, and aren't as detailed as some of her other pieces, challenges do arise when making them.

"The clay has memory. It always wants to go back to that original form that you rolled it out into," she said. "If they dry too fast, or, even if there's a particle in the clay that it doesn't like, it's going to warp."

