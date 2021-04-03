Sioux City provider helps differentiate between COVID-19 and seasonal allergy symptoms

Q: Do patients struggle with differentiating between the two?

A: "Yes. A lot of the symptoms sound the same. It's very hard for them to differentiate between the two. That's OK. That's why we're here. I'd would rather they reach out to their primary care and let us do that."

Q: If patients aren't sure what's causing their symptoms, what advice would you give them?

A: "If they're not sure, I would always ask them to reach out to their primary care."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Could a patient have COVID-19 and seasonal allergies at the same time?

A: "Absolutely. You would have those other symptoms with COVID in addition to your allergies. People with allergies kind of know their symptoms, so they know when they're a little bit sicker. They're going to have fevers. They're going to have those other illnesses that go along with COVID. But, it's scary to them, so I would rather them be checked out than just to assume."

Q: Does having seasonal allergies increase your risk of contracting COVID-19?

A: "We have not found that."