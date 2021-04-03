Sioux City provider helps differentiate between COVID-19 and seasonal allergy symptoms

SIOUX CITY -- Spring-like weather has finally arrived, and with it comes budding trees, pollinating grass and, for many Siouxlanders, coughing, a sore throat, a runny nose and congestion.
Unfortunately, these symptoms are not just synonymous with seasonal allergies. They may be the result of COVID-19 infection.
Melissa Levering, an advanced registered nurse practitioner at MercyOne Singing Hills Family Medicine, answered questions about both conditions and how you might be able to determine if you have one or the other.
Question: What are the major allergens that people are struggling with right now?
Answer: "Right now, it's just the change in the seasons. You have your new tree pollen, your grass pollen and your spring weather coming up."
Q: What symptoms overlap between seasonal allergies and COVID-19?
A: "COVID and your seasonal allergies cause may of the same symptoms. There are differences though. With COVID, you'll usually have a fever and muscle aches. You'll never have that with an allergy. You'll have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea with COVID. You'll never have that with allergies. With cough with COVID, it's usually a dry cough. You will sometimes have that with an allergy. Your itchy nose, watery eyes, you'll never have that with COVID. You'll have that with your allergies. Rarely sneezing with COVID. That's a frequent one with allergies."
Q: Do patients struggle with differentiating between the two?
A: "Yes. A lot of the symptoms sound the same. It's very hard for them to differentiate between the two. That's OK. That's why we're here. I'd would rather they reach out to their primary care and let us do that."
Q: If patients aren't sure what's causing their symptoms, what advice would you give them?
A: "If they're not sure, I would always ask them to reach out to their primary care."
Q: Could a patient have COVID-19 and seasonal allergies at the same time?
A: "Absolutely. You would have those other symptoms with COVID in addition to your allergies. People with allergies kind of know their symptoms, so they know when they're a little bit sicker. They're going to have fevers. They're going to have those other illnesses that go along with COVID. But, it's scary to them, so I would rather them be checked out than just to assume."
Q: Does having seasonal allergies increase your risk of contracting COVID-19?
A: "We have not found that."
Q: Let's say you're suffering from seasonal allergies and then you contract COVID-19. Is there a chance that your symptoms could be more severe because you have seasonal allergies?
A: "You're not a high-risk patient if you have allergies. Now, some have asthma. So those type of people, yes. COVID-19 can cause shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. Seasonal allergies don't usually cause that unless you have a respiratory disorder, such as asthma."
Q: Can wearing a face mask help block allergens when you're out and about?
A: "Wearing a cloth mask, of course, slows the spread of COVID. It can be a protectant against seasonal allergens. Masks can protect you from inhaling the large pollen particles, but it doesn't protect you from the small pollen particles. You do need to remember that these pollen particles stay on your mask, so wash them after every use."
Q: What tips would you give people to try to get ahead of seasonal allergies?
A: "Avoid your known allergens. During the high pollen counts, stay in your house. Close your windows. Use your air conditioner."
Q: What are some treatments you can offer patients who are suffering from seasonal allergies?
A: "There are the over-the-counter ones, but we also have prescription meds that we send in -- prescription nasal sprays, prescription antihistamines and decongestants."