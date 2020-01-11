Sioux City Public Museum archives manager looks back at caucus memorabilia

The modern Iowa caucuses' roots are in the 1968 National Democratic Convention, during which Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine were nominated for president and vice president. The museum received a small white "Humphrey" button from a donor that has two blue adjoining H's decorated with tiny white stars.

After the convention in Chicago, which was marred by protests and riots, party officials sought to make the nomination process more transparent. The new rules they put in place changed the party's presidential nominating process and launched Iowa's first Democratic caucuses in 1972. The state's first Republican caucuses were held four years later.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Munson said the idea of a caucus is far more democratic than anonymous party leaders sending delegates to choose a nominee.

"It is people living within a precinct meeting together to determine who they are likely to vote for and thereby sending those delegates onto the state conventions, as opposed to the nomination cycle prior to that, which was really just the parties deciding who the delegates are who get to choose who the nominee is," Munson explained.