Sioux City Public Museum examines how coffee perked up local economy for a century-plus

SIOUX CITY -- People who thought "coffee culture" was a concept that was brewed up by baristas at Starbucks may be startled to discover Sioux City's interest in the caffeinated bean goes back nearly 150 years.

"More than a dozen wholesale grocery dealers were based in Sioux City from the 1870s all the way up to the 1970s," Sioux City Public Museum history curator Matt Anderson explained. "Many of these companies imported, roasted, ground and packaged their own coffee brands, distributing them to stores across the Midwest."

Many of these businesses left behind a trove of colorful tin containers, wooden shipping crates and promotional displays featuring logos and brand names of long-forgotten coffees.

Such vintage coffee merchandising memorabilia will be on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., between now and Feb. 28.

"These artifacts are tangible evidence of a food distribution business that was a major driver of the local economy for a century," Anderson said of the exhibit, which draws from private collectors as well as the extensive collection of the museum's.