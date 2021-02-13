Sioux City school program teaches 3-year-olds lessons through creativity, social interaction

As for student Birdie Kvidera, she was also saving some plastic penguins from a chilly situation.

You see, Birdie was given the task of dispensing salt water from an eye dropper to rescue flightless friends stuck in icy conditions.

"Birdie is chipping away at an ice block in order to get the toy penguin," Berenstein said. "She is also learning science by seeing how salt can melt ice, turning it into water."

Each part of Berenstein's classroom was designated a different station.

A part of the room was set up for sharing time, when kids can bring toys from home. Another section of the room was meant for quieter endeavors, like painting and drawing.

Keeping every inch of the room spic-and-span was Cooper Albright, who knew how to wield a wicked mop.

"Cooper loves to mop and he loves to dust," Berenstein said. "Cooper's house is be the cleanest place in town."

That is fine by Berenstein, who knows her students are discovering their personalities at school.

"While the kids are learning lessons in science, math and reading, they are also becoming problem solvers and conflict resolvers," she said.