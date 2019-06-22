Summer food program sites

The Sioux City Community School District is conducting its summer food service program, every weekday at various locations between now and July 26, unless otherwise indicated. All locations will be closed on July 4.

Breakfasts are served between 7:30 and 8:45 a.m. while lunch times are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All meals are free for kids ages 1-18. Adults may purchase a meal for $4.

Hunt Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th, lunch only

Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., breakfast and lunch

Irving Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., breakfast and lunch

Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., breakfast and lunch through Aug. 2

Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., breakfast and lunch through Aug. 2

Morningside Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., breakfast and lunch through Aug. 2

Spalding Park Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., breakfast and lunch

West High School, 2001 Casselman St., breakfast and lunch through June 28

Boys and Girls Home, 2101 Court St., lunch only

Glendale Baptist Church, 1600 Glendale Blvd., lunch only

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2039 S. St. Aubin, lunch only

Trimble United Methodist Church, 1424 27th St., lunch only

Midtown Family Center, 525 14th St., lunch and snack through Aug. 9, snack served 3-3:30 p.m.

Martin's Evergreen Trailer Park, 5309 Highway 75 North, breakfast and lunch

Miracle Park Splash Pad, 100 Riverside Blvd., lunch only

Hop-A-Lot Fun Center, Southern Hills Mall, lunch only

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine, breakfast and lunch through June 28

North Middle School, 2101 Outer Belt Drive, breakfast and lunch through June 28

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., breakfast and lunch through June 28

Mobile Food Bus #1, through Aug. 9

-- Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st St., lunch only, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

-- Dale Street Park, 913 15th St., lunch only, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

-- Rosehill Park, 1405 Grandview Blvd., lunch only, 12:30-1 p.m.

Mobile Food Bus #2, through Aug. 9

-- LaunchPad Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., lunch only, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

-- Cone Park Splash Pad, 3800 Line Drive, lunch only, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

-- Verizon Camp at WITCC, June 10-28, lunch only, 12:45-1:15 p.m. Mon-Thu, closed enrolled site only