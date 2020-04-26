Sioux City sisters start Facebook page for community to 'adopt' high school seniors

This is how it works.

A graduating senior is asked to submit their name and, if they like, a photo. At the top of the page, they can put "UP FOR ADOPTION" as well as short description of themselves, what they learned during their school years and what their plans are for the future.

A person then has the option to "adopt" a senior by posting in the comment section. Once "adopted" by a person -- or more than one person -- a senior will receive well-wishes, cards or any type of recognition that would be commonplace in any other year.

Indeed, anyone within a 100-mile radius of Siouxland can join this public Facebook group.

"I graduated from high school in 2013," Shelby said. "It would break my heart if Emily thought she was being shortchanged in any way because of circumstances out of her hands."

Emily simply wanted her accomplishments -- and the accomplishments of other graduating seniors -- to be recognized.

Apparently, "Adopt a Senior - Siouxland Class of 2020" struck a nerve. More than 4,000 members have joined the group.

"It's been so gratifying to see all of the positive feedback," Emily said. "It fills my heart with joy."