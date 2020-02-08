Sioux City students turn cookie-making from a hobby into a business

"We like making sugar cookies because they offer a blank canvas," Molly said. "You can add any type of frosted design to a sugar cookie."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In fact, the girls have cookie decorating down to a science. Ellie is better at lettering in frosting while Molly shows off her expertise by creating detailed art.

Selling their baked goods to classmates, friends and family, the girls draw inspiration from social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram.

"There are so many sites out there that it's easy to be inspired," Ellie said. "Plus we're becoming more confident in our designs."

More importantly, they're having fewer mishaps.

"When we started, we'd make mistakes and have to do it over again," Molly admitted. "That's happening less and less often."

Which isn't to say that the girls would ever throw away cookies.

"No, we never have to worry about leftovers or people willing to taste-test our products," Ellie said. "Everybody likes cookies."

To be honest, the girls hope that never changes for a couple of reasons. The most ironic reason revolves around their future occupation.