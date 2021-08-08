Sioux City Symphony Orchestra receives national recognition for new on-demand platform

Deemed a success, "Christmas with the Symphony" was followed up with a season that included digital-only content and, when COVID restrictions were relaxed, in-person concerts.

It was during this hybrid period when Haskins started to see a phenomenon take place.

"I noticed audiences were returning to our live shows but they'd also watch it online," he said. "There is an electricity that comes from seeing a live performance. However, audiences can also see online content in 4K, from multiple angles, and from the best seats in the house."

A few months before the start of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's 106th year, Haskins is keeping his fingers crossed that the season will continue as planned.

"We knew (the Symphony) needed to be here when the pandemic abated," he said. "If you go back through any disastrous moment in history, it has always been the arts which eventually take humanity back to where they feel normal again."

Plus Haskins said art patrons will have more ways to experience art.

"The pandemic hit the arts community very hard and we all had to adjust," he said. "More things have been done virtually as both audiences and organizations adapted to change."