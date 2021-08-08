Sioux City Symphony Orchestra receives national recognition for new on-demand platform

SIOUX CITY -- The ways in which the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) attracts its audience has evolved, and so has the audience's expectations for the innovative fine arts programming.
Indeed, the new SCSO.LIVE on-demand video streaming services, has been bringing national recognition for the orchestra, which begins its 106th season in October.
"SCSO.LIVE was part of a case study that was recently published by Panasonic North America," executive director Richard Steinbach explained. "There were only three orchestras in the country featured in this case study -- the Cincinnati Symphony, the New World Symphony, and the Sioux City Symphony."
"Needless to say, we were thrilled to be featured in this case study," he continued. "The addition of SCSO.LIVE has put us on the cutting edge of the symphonic world."
Which is in keeping with the philosophy of music director Ryan Haskins.
"When I became the Symphony's conductor 12 years ago, I was looking for ways of breaking down the barriers between the orchestra and its audience. If we wanted to grow, we needed to make ourselves more accessible to the public," he said.
Services like SCSO.LIVE allow audiences to see high-definition concerts in the comfort of their homes, anytime from anywhere around the globe.
Supported with grants from The Gilchrist Foundation and The Kind World Foundation, Symphony patrons can also enjoy exclusive programming that is only available online.
This includes an acclaimed, three-part series on Beethoven on the 250th anniversary of his birth; virtual programming focusing on string quintets, wind quintets and the works of pioneering female composers; as well as behind-the-scenes footage of Haskins and his orchestra.
While much of this had been in the works for a while, Haskins admitted the need for innovation was accelerated due to circumstances beyond anyone's control.
Due to COVID-19, in-person performances of the Symphony at the Orpheum Theatre were halted from mid-March 2020 to March 2021.
"We were in the middle of our season when the pandemic hit," Haskins said. "Like other fine arts institutions, we were fighting to survive."
In fact, he described the Symphony's 105th year as "a season like no other."
Haskins and his musicians began the season with "Christmas with the Symphony" -- a holiday show that had become an annual tradition for many patrons.
The production was presented, sans live audience, on television as well as at SCSO.LIVE.
This allowed a three-member production team led by Adam Gonshorowski, the Symphony's live producer and director of digital content, to convert a 4K video signal to 1080 HD for the livestream.
Deemed a success, "Christmas with the Symphony" was followed up with a season that included digital-only content and, when COVID restrictions were relaxed, in-person concerts.
It was during this hybrid period when Haskins started to see a phenomenon take place.
"I noticed audiences were returning to our live shows but they'd also watch it online," he said. "There is an electricity that comes from seeing a live performance. However, audiences can also see online content in 4K, from multiple angles, and from the best seats in the house."
A few months before the start of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's 106th year, Haskins is keeping his fingers crossed that the season will continue as planned.
"We knew (the Symphony) needed to be here when the pandemic abated," he said. "If you go back through any disastrous moment in history, it has always been the arts which eventually take humanity back to where they feel normal again."
Plus Haskins said art patrons will have more ways to experience art.
"The pandemic hit the arts community very hard and we all had to adjust," he said. "More things have been done virtually as both audiences and organizations adapted to change."
According to Haskins, this evolution is a positive sign of things to come.