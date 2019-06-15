SIOUX CITY -- It was inevitable that Camille Farley would pen another children's book.
The West Middle School sixth-grade teacher had already written the books "Emma Just Wants To Be Cool," "Hayden Just Loves to Learn," and "Kaydance Just Loves School," which all revolved around her three granddaughters.
Farley didn't want JJ, her 4-and-a-half-year-old grandson, to feel left out.
"Once you start a tradition, you have to keep it up," the Sioux City woman said, holding up a copy of "JJ Just Loves Sports," a recently-published book that also features illustrations by fellow West Middle School teacher Yvonne Paronto. "I don't mind it because I simply love to write."
Farley will be doing a reading as well as signing copies of "JJ Just Loves Sports" at 5:30 p.m. June 24 at Hampton Inn, 5555 Sergeant Road. Readers may also purchase copies of the book, which is also on sale at such online book retail sites as Amazon.com.
"I never write books right after my grandchildren are born," Farley said. "Instead, I wait until they're a bit older and their personalities are more developed."
In JJ's case, Farley knew her grandson was very athletic.
"JJ loves baseball and basketball and bowling," she explained.
"I really love soccer," JJ interjected. "My dad doesn't like soccer, but I love it."
Farley's book reimagines her grandson as a sixth grader who plays sports at school before seeing his grades suffer as a result.
"JJ's mom and dad insist that he learn how to balance sports and his school work," she said. "JJ graciously accepts the advice of his cousins Emma, Hayden and Kaydance."
Also, Farley graciously accepts the advice of her students, who serve as literary critics for their teacher's writing.
"Their input is very helpful," she said. "It's hard to write children's books when you don't have an audience willing to respond to your work."
Plus Farley earned the stamp of approval from the titular lead character of "JJ Just Loves Sports."
"As soon as JJ saw the cover, he loved it," she said.
"That looks just like me," JJ said, looking at a poster-sized mock-up of the book jacket.
So, will there be a fifth book in Farley's series? Absolutely, she said, and it will feature her fifth grandchild, who is also JJ's brother.
"My next book will revolve around my grandson Max," Farley said, as the nine-month-old played in the background. "I don't want him to feel left out."
More than that, each book will be a cherished gift given to them from their grandma.
"You have to be pretty special to have a book dedicated to you," Farley said.