SIOUX CITY -- A budding young writer living in Sioux City, Emily Hageman knew she was really on the right track when one of her plays was produced on the Broadway stage.
Oh, did we say
Broadway? Perhaps, Off Off Broadway would be more accurate.
"Well, my play was produced in New York and it was near the Broadway district," Hageman, a band, choir and theater teacher at Siouxland Christian School, explained. "So it counts."
Actually, the Dordt College graduate is just being modest.
Hageman's "Blue" was one of the more than 30 properties chosen to be performed during the 44th annual Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival, held Aug. 20-24 at The Vineyard's Dimson Theatre in New York.
Named after a 19th century theatrical publisher, the Off Off Broadway short Play Festival is considered one of the nation's leading short play (10 to 20 minutes in length) showcases.
Hageman submitted "Blue" -- a play about a girl whose stories about her Grandpa Lou, a supposedly heroic airplane pilot, turned out to not be true -- with few expectations.
"When you're a playwright, you submit works to festivals all the time," she explained. "You hope for the best, but you keep your hopes in check."
Close
From left, Pam Ross, Corey Vogt, and Jyll Ross-Vogt, all of Sioux City, look at metal yard art on display at ArtSplash at Sioux City's Riverside Park Saturday.
Emilee DeVries, 8, of Sioux City, carries an umbrella next to her brother Emery Castro, 7, during ArtSplash at Sioux City's Riverside Park Saturday.
From left, Erin Doll and Chris Berghoff, of Vermillion, S.D., talk with artist Mary Ann Snedic Wunderlin during ArtSplash at Riverside Park in Sioux City Saturday.
Visitors are reflected in a water puddle during ArtSplash at Sioux City's Riverside Park Saturday.
Claira Lund, 5, of Sioux City, reacts after getting her face painted by clown Rainbow Trout, aka Donna Trout, during ArtSplash at Riverside Park on Saturday.
After all, Hageman had been in the theater since she was a kid. Having a dad who was also a director inspired her to act.
"I don't mind admitting to it," Hageman said. "I enjoyed being in the spotlight."
It was only after she became a middle and high school educator that she turned to writing plays.
"Writing can be a very solitary thing," she explained. "When you're working with actors on a script, it becomes a real collaboration."
That's especially true with the short play format Hageman prefers.
"You have a limited time to tell a story and every word counts," she maintained.
In "Blue," Hageman had to convey guilt, family dysfunction, love and acceptance in a very compact manner.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
"I wish I knew where 'Blue' came from since it had no relation to anything from my own life," she said. "For me, 'Blue' came from a very raw and beautiful place. It became a very healing play to write."
Close
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park in Sioux City.
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City Saturday.
George Thorogood, left, and Bill Blough perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood, left, and Jim Suhler perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The crowd gathers as Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Deb DeBoer, of Sioux City, center, dances as Con Brio performs on stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City.
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Form left, Buddy Leach and George Thorogood perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Silvia Flores of Sioux City picks up the umbrella with her son Lee Flores, 11, during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Artificial Stars performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park on Saturday.
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Spectators, including Sioux City residents Amy MacFarlane, Walt Eastman, and Jessie Florke, listen to George Thorogood and the Destroyers during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spectators gather at Grandview Park for Saturday in the Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
If your SUX-themed band takes off, maybe you'll draw the crowds like this one from the Abe Stage at Saturday in the Park.
The crowd gathers as George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
A view of the Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Artificial Stars performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The crowd gathers as Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gallivant performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Michigan Rattlers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
This is why Hageman submitted "Blue" to the Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival.
"Out of more than 900 entries, my play was one of 30 to be chosen," she said. "This was so gratifying."
However, Hageman's first-ever trip to New York was not without incident.
"On my first day, I felt a rat run through my legs," she said. "On day two, a pigeon pooped on me. I didn't take either as being a sign."
Then, at the last minute, one of the actors assigned to "Blue" became ill. That was when the director enlisted Hageman as a replacement.
As a Siouxland Christian School teacher, Emily Hageman instills her students with empathy, compassion and self-awareness.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
"Well, the show must go on," she said with a sigh.
So Hageman made her Off Off Broadway debut as an actor and a playwright at the time! What was that like?
"Nerve-wracking," she said. "But I made it through in one piece."
Plus, Hageman was able to share some interesting, insider-ish anecdotes with her students.
"Teaching theater to kids is so rewarding," she said. "You're instilling them to be compassionate, empathetic and more self-aware."
"Those lessons can be transferred to real-life and will follow students no matter what they choose for a career," Hageman continued.
As for Hageman, she needed to follow her artistic dream.
"The moment I realized I wanted to write plays was when it became a compulsion rather than a desire," she said, jokingly.
So, what are Hageman's future plans? More writing, of course.
"I'm gonna keep on chugging," she said. "As long as I can write, I'll keep on chugging."
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Brett Young performs while opening for Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Brett Young tells the crowd his voice is not right and he is unable to open for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Brett Young walks off stage after telling the crowd his voice is not right and he is unable to open for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Kelsea Ballerini concert
Musician Brett Young walks off stage after telling the crowd his voice is not right and he is unable to open for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!