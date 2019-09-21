{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A budding young writer living in Sioux City, Emily Hageman knew she was really on the right track when one of her plays was produced on the Broadway stage.

Oh, did we say Broadway? Perhaps, Off Off Broadway would be more accurate.

"Well, my play was produced in New York and it was near the Broadway district," Hageman, a band, choir and theater teacher at Siouxland Christian School, explained. "So it counts."

Actually, the Dordt College graduate is just being modest.

[Read more: Siouxland elementary kids learn improvisational theater in one-day summer camp.]

Hageman's "Blue" was one of the more than 30 properties chosen to be performed during the 44th annual Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival, held Aug. 20-24 at The Vineyard's Dimson Theatre in New York.

Named after a 19th century theatrical publisher, the Off Off Broadway short Play Festival is considered one of the nation's leading short play (10 to 20 minutes in length) showcases.

Hageman submitted "Blue" -- a play about a girl whose stories about her Grandpa Lou, a supposedly heroic airplane pilot, turned out to not be true -- with few expectations.

"When you're a playwright, you submit works to festivals all the time," she explained. "You hope for the best, but you keep your hopes in check."

PHOTOS: ArtSplash 2019

+4 
+4 
ArtSplash 2019
+4 
+4 
ArtSplash 2019
+4 
+4 
ArtSplash 2019
+4 
+4 
ArtSplash 2019
+4 
+4 
ArtSplash 2019

After all, Hageman had been in the theater since she was a kid. Having a dad who was also a director inspired her to act.

"I don't mind admitting to it," Hageman said. "I enjoyed being in the spotlight."

It was only after she became a middle and high school educator that she turned to writing plays.

[Read more Siouxland Christian: Lindsey Laurich says she's "blessed" to take over as Siouxland Christian superintendent.]

"Writing can be a very solitary thing," she explained. "When you're working with actors on a script, it becomes a real collaboration."

That's especially true with the short play format Hageman prefers.

"You have a limited time to tell a story and every word counts," she maintained.

In "Blue," Hageman had to convey guilt, family dysfunction, love and acceptance in a very compact manner.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"I wish I knew where 'Blue' came from since it had no relation to anything from my own life," she said. "For me, 'Blue' came from a very raw and beautiful place. It became a very healing play to write."

PHOTOS: 2019 Saturday in the Park

+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park

This is why Hageman submitted "Blue" to the Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival.

"Out of more than 900 entries, my play was one of 30 to be chosen," she said. "This was so gratifying."

However, Hageman's first-ever trip to New York was not without incident.

"On my first day, I felt a rat run through my legs," she said. "On day two, a pigeon pooped on me. I didn't take either as being a sign."

Then, at the last minute, one of the actors assigned to "Blue" became ill. That was when the director enlisted Hageman as a replacement.

emily hageman three

As a Siouxland Christian School teacher, Emily Hageman instills her students with empathy, compassion and self-awareness.

"Well, the show must go on," she said with a sigh.

So Hageman made her Off Off Broadway debut as an actor and a playwright at the time! What was that like?

"Nerve-wracking," she said. "But I made it through in one piece."

Plus, Hageman was able to share some interesting, insider-ish anecdotes with her students.

"Teaching theater to kids is so rewarding," she said. "You're instilling them to be compassionate, empathetic and more self-aware."

"Those lessons can be transferred to real-life and will follow students no matter what they choose for a career," Hageman continued.

As for Hageman, she needed to follow her artistic dream.

"The moment I realized I wanted to write plays was when it became a compulsion rather than a desire," she said, jokingly. 

So, what are Hageman's future plans? More writing, of course.

"I'm gonna keep on chugging," she said. "As long as I can write, I'll keep on chugging."   

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments