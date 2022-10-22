Sioux City therapist: Pelvic floor therapy could be solution to incontinence, pelvic pain

SIOUX CITY — Experiencing urinary incontinence when laughing, coughing or sneezing seems like an inevitable part of aging or something that goes along with giving birth.

Kate Sheehy, a physical therapist with UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Services, said women don’t have to just accept this life-altering condition. She said there is something they can do about it.

In May, St. Luke’s began offering pelvic floor physical therapy, a therapy that seeks to restore and strengthen dysfunctional pelvic floor muscles.

“My 90-year-old patient had had incontinence for years; and she hadn’t told her provider about it. It had gotten to the point where she was trying to golf nine holes and was going to the bathroom after every single hole. It was pretty disruptive,” Sheehy said. “She didn’t even know this was an option. She didn’t know there was something she could do about that.”

Sheehy said she has treated women of all ages, who have been referred to her by primary care physicians, OBGYNs and midwives.

“Any urine leakage of any kind, that doesn’t have to be normal,” said Sheehy, who said patients also come to her after experiencing pelvic, abdominal, low back, hip, tailbone and leg pain.

Sheehy noted that she can guide women who are having leakage or pelvic pain back to running, weightlifting or other exercises after pregnancy.

“I do think people downplay some of these issues probably because of embarrassment,” she said. “They may not know there are options beyond surgeries and medications.”

During the initial therapy session, Sheehy collects a detailed gynecological history to better understand the symptoms that are disrupting a patient’s life. She also conducts a full body movement screening to examine muscle strength, identify weaknesses and see how certain movements may be causing leakage or pain. She may also do an internal assessment of pelvic floor muscles.

“A lot of times, there’s past low back pain or hip pain — things that are related. Maybe they’ve had therapy for low back pain before or hip pain, but it has just kind of lingered. I’ve found that taking a closer look at pelvic floor is what treats that, finally,” she said.

Sheehy develops a home exercise program specially tailored for each patient. For example, if she finds that the patient’s hip strength varies side to side, she said they may do hip strengthening exercises. If she notices that low back flexibility is an issue, she may recommend certain low back stretches.

“If I find there’s a lot of issues with pelvic floor and core coordination and breathing mechanics, it might be getting more aware of what it feels like to use those muscles and also relax those muscles,” she said. “It’s very impairment driven. I really don’t have the same exercises that I give to every single patient because it varies so much.”

The core system, which Sheehy likens to a soda can, is made up of four parts — the pelvic floor on the bottom, the diaphragm on the top, the abdominal muscles on the front and side, and the back muscles on the back.

“I look at how those four parts are working together. I look for the weakest link,” she said. “Let’s say your abs aren’t working for whatever reason, maybe you’ve had a C-section or lots of abdominal surgeries. If you just can’t connect to how you use your ab muscles, those other three muscle groups are going to have to work harder to make up for that.”

When the patient returns, Sheehy may modify the exercise, suggest a different one, or add some weight with resistance bands or a dumbbell.

“In terms of pelvic floor, how you progress that type of exercise, the first day, we might work on breathing mechanics and core activation or pelvic floor activation. The patient may start by just lying on their back. We’re really just focusing on what it feels like to use those muscles,” she said. “And, then, we would translate to them doing something that gave them their symptoms before. Maybe that was, ‘Every time I lift my kid off the floor, I’m leaking.’ Eventually, we’d want to be doing core and pelvic floor exercises in a lifting position, so it’s kind of simulating the aggravating activity.”

Sheehy said therapy sessions may run from 45 minutes to an hour. She said patients seeking help specifically for pelvic floor dysfunction usually see her once or twice a week for six to eight weeks. She said most insurance companies cover the therapy, but may have a visit limit.

“I’d say most patients are leaving this with some improvement of function. Some 100% resolution of symptoms,” she said. “I’d say the incontinence stuff does really well fairly quickly, especially if it’s a new mom and they haven’t been experiencing it that long. That’s usually pretty easy to treat.”

For more information, contact Sheehy at 712-279-3178 or Kathryn.Sheehy@unitypoint.org.