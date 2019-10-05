Mara Hall, lifelong learning coordinator at Western Iowa Tech Community College, said J. Ryan Stradal's "The Lager Queen of Minnesota" captured the family dynamic of two sisters in an entertaining way.
SIOUX CITY -- Some books inspire you to think or to dream or to jump over high hurdles, either literally or figuratively.
After reading J. Ryan Stradal's engaging 2019 novel, "The Lager Queen of Minnesota," Mara Hall was inspired to drink beer ... and, maybe, test out a "Land of 10,000 Lakes" accent, just for good measure.
"I used to live in the neighboring state of Wisconsin, so I can do a Minnesota accent with some authenticity," the coordinator of Western Iowa Tech Community College's Institute for Lifelong Learning explained.
Hall is also a fan of fruity sour beers in the summer and stouts once the weather cools off.
Which means she'd probably find a kindred spirit in Helen, the younger of the two sisters featured in the Minnesota-born writer Stradal's 2019 novel, "The Lager Queen of Minnesota."
Considered a bit of a risk-taker, Helen had her first taste of beer at age 15 and it was love at first sip. Anxious to leave her small Minnesota town, she studied chemistry at Macalester College while setting her sights on Orval Blotz, scion of the Blotz Brewing family.
As it turns out, Helen had plans to produce beer. While Orval had brewing equipment, but no money. That's where Helen's dad came into the picture. He left the family farm to a single-minded Helen, which devastated older sister Edith, causing a rift that would last for decades.
You see, Edith was normally as sweet as the pies she'd baked at the nursing home that employed her for 37 years. But her demeanor turned sour when it came to Helen, who she considered manipulative.
After considerable success, Helen's "Drink Lots. It's Blotz" beer began losing market share to the craft beer crowd. This was concurrent to Edith's struggles to make ends meet, juggling two jobs while still making "the third-best pies in Minnesota."
Can Edith's blunt-talking but pragmatic granddaughter Diana bring the now senior citizen sibs together?
"What I loved best about the book was the family dynamics," Hall said. "Every little hurt between the two sisters could be felt years after it happened."
It's interesting that you say that because we sometimes treat strangers better than family, right?
"Absolutely, we know our family so well that we know what will set them off. The book does a good job at examining (the sisters') relations from the time they were teenagers, through marriages, children and, eventually, old age."
Plus it sounds like the novel handles the changing roles of women just as well, wouldn't you say?
An early day Sioux City streetcar which served Pearls and Jennings streets is shown in this undated photo. The signs on the streetcar are advertising a special sale on ladies trimmed hats at Davidson Bros. and the Parsons, Pelletiers' grocery store. The sign near the wheels of the streetcar reads "Sioux City Traction Co."
"When Helen became interested in the chemistry and beer, it was a male-dominated industry. If you were a woman in another big business, chances are you married into it. Years later, seeing Edith juggle two jobs while still making pies show the sacrifices women make. You work because you need to support family."
You also said the book captured Midwestern life especially well. What did you mean by that?
"(Novelist) Stradal understands life in small-town Minnesota. You can tell that by the way he name checks businesses like Hardee's, Arby's and Kohl's. In addition, I listened to the Audiobook version of 'The Lager Queen of Minnesota,' which was read by a narrator with a perfect Minnesota accent."
I know that the novel was a recent (Institute for Lifelong Learning) book club selection. How did your members like it?
"The majority of readers like it but a few thought it was a bit slight. I didn't mind that since it was the first book of the new school year. I'd rather go with a light, family-based novel to start off the season. This is a book that keeps your attention while still being easy to read."