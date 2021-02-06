Sioux City writer provides readers with plenty of twists in 'The Maze'

SIOUX CITY -- Even though it happened more than 60 years ago, David Allan Evans can still recall his book review he gave on George Orwell's classic allegorical fable "Animal Farm" as a 10th-grader at the former Leeds High School.
"I had grown up reading 'Aesop's Fables,' which taught lessons through one-dimensional characters," Evans recalled. "However, in 'Animal Farm,' Orwell took farm animals, gave them human characteristics and allowed them to explore politics and society."
That was pretty heady stuff for Evans, who considered himself something of a "jock" at the time.
Luckily, he learned to appreciate literature from his dad, a longtime Sioux City Journal pressman, his former teachers at Leeds in addition to professors who taught him at Morningside College, the University of Iowa and the University of Arkansas, where he earned his master's in fine arts degree in creative writing.
A longtime South Dakota State University English professor and former Poet Laureate for the State of South Dakota, Evans is a prolific poet, essayist and short writer.
But he still remembered his high school report on "Animal Farm."
Indeed, Orwell's classic novella inspired Evans to write "The Maze: A Fable" (Austin Macauley Publishers, 2020), which revolves around an ambitious and clever rat named Sniff, a pack of deputy rats called The Five and a plan to replace an aging leader who happens to be an owl.
Promising to create what he calls "The Kingdom of Sharing" -- where rats will be the "leaders" and all others will be followers -- Sniff and The Five build a maze that is ostensibly design for community recreation but is actually designed to demonstrate rats' superiority in running races.
"I wanted to write 'The Maze' because as a reader, I mostly read poetry, short fiction and science books on animals," Evans said. "It checked all of the boxes."
In "The Maze," you give your animal characters some human characteristics but you also let them be themselves, right?
"Yes, Sniff and his pack are as clever as ambitious as rats can be. As a leader, Owl is smart but he can't see what is right in front of him.
Still Sniff has some competition in the form of a hawk, a butterfly and a squirrel.
"It's interesting how much you can learn about animals by watching them interact with nature and defending their territory. Taking it to the next level, humans are also animals. What sets us apart is that we're able to walk upright."
There is talk about artists using the creative side of their brains as well scientists who use the more analytical side of their brains. It seems like you're walking the tightrope between those extremes with "The Maze."
"Artists have always done that. Towards the end of his life, (French Post-Impressionist painter Paul) Gauguin was able to create 'Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?' Artists are always curious about what made us and how things will end. Artists always retain their curiosity."
Plus artists and writers are able to encapsulate big ideas in accessible ways. And what is more accessible than a fable, right?
"I think so. 'The Maze' is not only about human nature but it is also about animal life in general. It explores necessities of survival like status, power, altruism and self interest. It does so in an entertaining way."
David Allan Evans' "The Maze: A Fable" is available at area bookstores, online book retailers like Amazon.com as well as at Austinmacauley.com/us.