Sioux City writer provides readers with plenty of twists in 'The Maze'

Promising to create what he calls "The Kingdom of Sharing" -- where rats will be the "leaders" and all others will be followers -- Sniff and The Five build a maze that is ostensibly design for community recreation but is actually designed to demonstrate rats' superiority in running races.

"I wanted to write 'The Maze' because as a reader, I mostly read poetry, short fiction and science books on animals," Evans said. "It checked all of the boxes."

In "The Maze," you give your animal characters some human characteristics but you also let them be themselves, right?

"Yes, Sniff and his pack are as clever as ambitious as rats can be. As a leader, Owl is smart but he can't see what is right in front of him.

Still Sniff has some competition in the form of a hawk, a butterfly and a squirrel.

"It's interesting how much you can learn about animals by watching them interact with nature and defending their territory. Taking it to the next level, humans are also animals. What sets us apart is that we're able to walk upright."