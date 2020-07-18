Sioux City's Chocolate Mansion will enter new era as boutique hotel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- It's only fitting that the bedrooms in the Chocolate Mansion, a dark brown Shavian Queen Anne house that is soon to open as a boutique hotel, are named after candy.

There's the second-floor Twin Bing Suite, which is accented with the shade of red found on the wrapper of the Palmer Candy Company's famous chocolate bar; the Jelly Bean Room, which features hints of pastel pink and green; and the third-floor Black Jack Room with Far East-inspired decor, among others.

In recent years, the three-story mansion at 2900 Jackson St. was often referred to as the Palmer Mansion or the Chocolate House. In fact, Edward C. Palmer -- of Palmer Candy Co. fame -- and his wife, Dorothy, lived there at one time.

"We just kind of decided that because that's such a big piece of Sioux City history and that's what it's known by, why not do that?" Manager Brittany Lesline said of the candy-theming in the mansion, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Chocolate Mansion has a library, a formal dining room, a breakfast room, as well as a master bedroom wing. The wing, now the Twin Bing Suite, has its own sitting room and a Jack and Jill bathroom equipped with a clawfoot tub and a large walk-in shower.