Sioux City's Crittenton Center to open new childcare center

SIOUX CITY -- Erika Fuentes, the Crittenton Center's child development director, said it's "heartbreaking" to have to tell parents who are in desperate need of childcare that she doesn't have space in the nonprofit's facilities for their kids and that she'll have to place them on a waiting list.
"No matter what goes on in the world, parents have got to get to work. We have to be able to help them do that," she said.
Thanks to a partnership with the Sanford Center, another nonprofit, and Morningside Bible Church, the Crittenton Center will be able to meet more of the demand for childcare with the opening of Stella East, a preschool and childcare center at 6100 Morningside Ave. Stella East, the Crittenton Center's fourth child development site, will serve children ages 2 to 5, as well as school age children up to 12 years old before and after school.
"We're going to start with two classrooms to begin with. That would be anywhere from 24 kids to 36," Fuentes said of the daycare children. "We also have room at this facility to grow a couple more classrooms. We could potentially serve 60 to 75 children. And, that's just our portion, not counting the school age care that Sanford Center can do."
In the past five years, the Crittenton Center reports that the number of childcare providers in Woodbury County has declined by 40 percent. According to data from the Bipartisan Policy Center, a gap of roughly 10,000 childcare spots currently exist in the tri-state area.
With the COVID-19 pandemic having entered its second year, Fuentes said the need for childcare providers is greater than ever in Siouxland.
"Childcare is a hard financial thing to make a go of, especially a nonprofit or a licensed in-home center. We lost a lot of providers because of that," she said. "And then, when COVID happened, we had to follow stricter guidelines on how many kids were in a classroom and that kind of thing. That was really quite devastating for lots of childcare providers."
Several years ago, Fuentes said Fitz Grant, executive director of the Sanford Center, first told her about this "great place" over in Morningside. The building, which is conveniently located off Highway 75, formerly housed Siouxland Community Christian School. This past summer, as educators were weighing what the school year would look like amid the pandemic, Fuentes said she and Grant talked about needing to create a space that was separate. The Crittenton Center's West High Infant Center is located inside West High School, while its preschool for 4-year-olds operates out of Liberty Elementary School.
"We needed to kind of have a site that was by itself, so that if we were able to remain open, even if the school district had closed and those parents needed to go to work, we could provide (childcare) at that location," Fuentes explained. "We just decided that at this moment, we needed to make it happen, because we needed to have that extra space to follow the CDC guidelines and be able to meet those families' needs."
Fuentes said the Morningside building, which is owned by Morningside Bible Church, is set up like a school, but it "wasn't being utilized to its full potential." She said the church uses the front of the building.
"Morningside Bible Church is in the one section and they've got some partners that they work with, but there's one whole wing of the building that was just sort of calling our name," she said of the backside of the building, which can be accessed from a side entrance. "Those classrooms were the right size. They were the right position in the building. It was just a good fit."
Fuentes said the classrooms needed to be "freshened up" with some paint. She said the Crittenton Center also purchased materials for the classrooms and had stools built for the restrooms to better accommodate children.
"We had to put in a washer and dryer to do all of our own laundry and install a commercial dishwasher and some other things that are necessary," she said.
Fuentes said Stella East will start off with four staff members. She said two of those positions are new.
"We were able to bring on some of our part-time people into full time, which helped make up the difference," she said.
Stella East is now accepting enrollments and is targeting early March for its opening. Fuentes said the childcare center and preschool will be able to accommodate parents whose work shifts begin as early as 5:45 a.m. She said parents will be able to drop school children off at Stella East in the morning. Then, she said the Sanford Center will transport them to school. After school, she said the Sanford Center will bring the children back to Stella East.
"The Sanford Center is essentially expanding, as well, to have another classroom out there. They serve Westside kids on Geneva (Street) and now this is an expansion to serve Morningside students," Fuentes said. "That's what's handy as far as us partnering, if we've got some younger kiddos that we can care for, it's still one drop off for families."