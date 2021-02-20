Sioux City's Crittenton Center to open new childcare center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fuentes said the Morningside building, which is owned by Morningside Bible Church, is set up like a school, but it "wasn't being utilized to its full potential." She said the church uses the front of the building.

"Morningside Bible Church is in the one section and they've got some partners that they work with, but there's one whole wing of the building that was just sort of calling our name," she said of the backside of the building, which can be accessed from a side entrance. "Those classrooms were the right size. They were the right position in the building. It was just a good fit."

Fuentes said the classrooms needed to be "freshened up" with some paint. She said the Crittenton Center also purchased materials for the classrooms and had stools built for the restrooms to better accommodate children.

"We had to put in a washer and dryer to do all of our own laundry and install a commercial dishwasher and some other things that are necessary," she said.

Fuentes said Stella East will start off with four staff members. She said two of those positions are new.

"We were able to bring on some of our part-time people into full time, which helped make up the difference," she said.