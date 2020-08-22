Sioux City's Jill Miller will premiere music video during weeklong 'Choose Love' event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After months of self-isolating due to COVID-19 concerns, Americans have experienced economic hardships and were greeted with harrowing images of racial strife in cities, both large and small, all summer long.

With so much bad news, it feels like we're quickly running out of choices.

However, veteran singer-songwriter Jill Miller is asking people to "Choose Love," instead.

Indeed, the Sioux City-based Miller is organizing a series of events that will begin when Mayor Bob Scott proclaims "Choose Love in Siouxland" week at 4 p.m. Monday during the City Council Meeting at City Hall, 405 Sixth St.

Miller will also be releasing a music video version of "Choose Love" -- a song she wrote with Nashville-based Rachel Barrentine -- on YouTube and other social media outlets on Monday.

During each day of the work week, citizens will be encouraged to come together as a united front by choosing love in their workplace, neighborhoods and homes.