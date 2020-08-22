Sioux City's Jill Miller will premiere music video during weeklong 'Choose Love' event

SIOUX CITY -- After months of self-isolating due to COVID-19 concerns, Americans have experienced economic hardships and were greeted with harrowing images of racial strife in cities, both large and small, all summer long.
With so much bad news, it feels like we're quickly running out of choices.
However, veteran singer-songwriter Jill Miller is asking people to "Choose Love," instead.
Indeed, the Sioux City-based Miller is organizing a series of events that will begin when Mayor Bob Scott proclaims "Choose Love in Siouxland" week at 4 p.m. Monday during the City Council Meeting at City Hall, 405 Sixth St.
Miller will also be releasing a music video version of "Choose Love" -- a song she wrote with Nashville-based Rachel Barrentine -- on YouTube and other social media outlets on Monday.
During each day of the work week, citizens will be encouraged to come together as a united front by choosing love in their workplace, neighborhoods and homes.
On Tuesday, people are asked to pay it forward by performing an act of kindness toward a stranger. Wednesday will be a day in which businesses can do something special for their employees and companies can hang "Choose Love" signs on windows. Kids can do their part on Thursday by creating original chalk art on sidewalks or coloring in special "Choose Love" sheets.
The week's festivities will conclude with a citywide event at Grandview Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Food trucks will be selling food and the public will be invited to a program at 6:30 p.m., featuring Scott, Sioux City Council members, Sioux City Community Board of Education members, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City NAACP members Flora Lee and Ike Rayford, in addition to Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller, who will serve as emcee.
"Plus I'll be singing a song and hosting a public showing of the 'Choose Love' music video," Jill Miller said. "I'm so excited."
If this seems like a lot of activities, she readily admitted that was the entire point.
"I think it is fair to say 2020 has been a memorable year for all of the wrong reasons," Miller said. "COVID-19 stopped everyone in their tracks while the (May 25 death of) George Floyd exposed racism, which I can't stand." Miller added she has family members who are police officers and she doesn't want all police cast in a bad light.
Eventually, Miller did what she always does in emotional times.
"I wrote a song about it," she said.
Miller had initially connected with Barrentine through the Choose Conference, an organization designed to empower women to "make Godly choices that will transform their everyday life."
She also met Sioux City-based organizer Laura Pedersen through the Choose Conference.
"Each year, our Choose Conference would have a different focus," Pedersen explained. "This year, we decided to 'Choose Love,' since love always makes a difference."
In addition, Miller organized a community choir to sing backup on the song and hired a professional film crew to shoot the video.
It wasn't until Miller discussed the idea with Siouxland Area Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan that it became a more encompassing project.
"It was Chris who told us to contact the mayor and Bob Scott got on board right away," she explained.
Pedersen acknowledged that love can't solve pandemics nor can it eliminate racism.
"It's a first step," she said. "Love can can get the ball rolling and start the conversation flowing."
Which is fine by Miller, who wants 'Choose Love' to be completely free of politics or outside agenda.
"To love means to honor, to show kindness and respect," she said. "Love is what is needed to heal a community and a nation."
"We all need to 'Choose Love' in troubled times like these," Miller added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!