Siouxland Foster Closet gives kids in care things of their own

SIOUX CITY -- Rochelle Pfeifer recalled pulling out a tote filled with shirts, one evening at Siouxland Foster Closet, and encouraging a girl, who was around 7 years old, to pick out whatever she wanted.

According to Pfeifer, the closet's founder and director, every time the girl, who had been placed in a foster home just an hour earlier, held up a shirt, she exclaimed, "I love it!"

The closet, which began serving children and teens in foster care and out of home placements in the summer of 2018, officially became a nonprofit organization last fall. The closet, 1551 Indian Hills Drive, offers free new and gently-used clothing ranging from preemie to adult sizes, as well as shoes, toys, blankets and more.

"We want to show God's love to these kids in whatever way we can do that," Pfeifer said. "Whether that's helping them pick things out or giving them things that they really love."

It's common for youth to arrive at a placement in the middle of the night with nothing but the clothes on their backs, according to Pfeifer. If a child entering the foster care system does have other clothing, she said it is often too small, too big or not appropriate for the current season.

Pfeifer and her volunteers have also expanded the closet's services with a Comfort Care for Siouxland Children program, which includes brand new duffel bags with nametags bearing the words "My Stuff" attached, first night packs containing necessities to get a child through the first 24 to 48 hours in care, and new placement packs, which consist of a backpack or luggage item the child can pick out at the closet and fill with full-sized toiletries, books, toys and other items.

"Oftentimes, those kids move between homes with their stuff in trash bags, simply because that's the only option. That's the only bag available for them," Pfeifer said. "This will provide DHS workers with nice new duffle bags in their cars that they can use in those circumstances."

Ideal location

Pfeifer was introduced to the foster care system roughly 15 years ago, when she volunteered with the Plymouth County Foster Care Review Board. She also served as a Mothers of Preschoolers or MOPS coordinator for three years. Some of the MOPS members were foster parents.

"I remember specifically one mom who got a 2-year-old placed late at night. This 2-year-old had nothing, so she sent a Facebook message to our whole group and said, 'Does anybody have size 2 clothes for a girl that they could spare for this child?'" Pfeifer recalled.

Pfeifer wondered where foster parents who didn't belong to a group like MOPS would turn. That thought continued to sit in the back of her mind.

"Fast-forward a few years later, I feel like God just kept bringing that back," she said.

In the fall of 2017, Pfeifer decided to pursue the idea of founding a foster closet. She turned to a foster parent she knows to find out if there was even a need for one locally. Pfeifer learned that the woman's caseworker had been talking the week before about how she wished there was such a service in Sioux City.

Pfeifer reached out to a friend's father-in-law in hopes of using a storage space he had for the closet. However, the man, who serves on the board at Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc., thought he could find a better location for the closet on the nonprofit agency's new campus, the former Indian Hills Shopping Center. Boys and Girls Home and Family Services provides a broad range of services to individuals of all ages with a focus on strengthening families and working to support positive changes in people's lives.

"They donate the space to us. They pay the utilities. They really support us in a huge way," Pfeifer said.

'No worry'

The concept of a foster closet isn't unique to Sioux City. Over the years, foster closets have popped up all over the nation. Some of those closets have served as a model for Siouxland Foster Closet.

In March 2018, Pfeifer moved the closet into a suite a few doors down from the one it currently occupies. She said the donation collection process started slowly, but, by that summer, she said the closet was serving foster parents.

Connie Gehring, who volunteers with the closet, said donors have included people who spent time in foster care or just know what it's like to experience "hard times."

"It's been kind of fun to watch this vision come to fruition," she said.

When a child is placed in a foster home, Pfeifer said those first days are stressful for everyone in the household. She said taking that child to a big-box store to shop for clothing "just adds more trauma." At Siouxland Foster Closet, foster parents can browse the racks and shelves with a child, while volunteers play with their other kids.

"For kids, they can come in and they can look at clothes and pick out whatever they want. There's no worry about the price of it. There's no worry about limiting it. They can come pick out clothes, period," Pfeifer said.

Gehring said the clothing, toys and other items children select go with them when they leave a placement.

"These things are possessions of the children and go with the children," she said. "There's no reason for a foster family to hold onto things. They can just come and get more."

