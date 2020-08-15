Siouxland health experts: Flu shot more important than ever in 2020

SIOUX CITY -- If there ever was a year to get a flu shot, 2020 is that year, according to Bill Drilling.
The Sioux City pharmacist and owner of Drilling Pharmacy expects the demand for the influenza vaccine to be high, as a bad flu season combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could overwhelm hospitals.
"In previous years, they always wanted us to hold off until late September or October, but it was important to get your shot before the end of October," Drilling explained. "Now, they're saying as soon as the flu vaccine comes in to start giving the shots."
Influenza, which causes body aches, fever, chills, cough and nasal congestion, usually reaches its peak in Iowa somewhere between December and February. It can cause mild to severe illness and even be deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all people 6 months of age and older should receive the influenza vaccine annually, with rare exception.
Iowa reported its first influenza death of the 2019-2020 season on Nov. 15. As of Aug. 1, a total of 103 residents had succumbed to the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Statistics as of Thursday evening showed a total of 960 COVID-19-related-deaths in the state since March 1.
"COVID-19 is obviously causing many of the same symptoms to a higher degree in many cases than influenza, so by getting the influenza vaccine, it's going to protect you against four different kinds of circulating influenza viruses," said Linda Drey, nursing director for Siouxland District Health Department. "I think everybody in the public health medical community are just concerned. We don't want to have to potentially ward off two very serious viral infections."
Drilling hopes to receive a shipment of influenza vaccine late this month or early next month. Last year, he said his family's Morningside pharmacy gave around 100 doses of the vaccine in the store. This year, Drilling, who also sends additional doses to long-term care facilities, anticipates that number could double.
"I'm expecting a big increase in immunizations this year," said Drilling, who noted that he ordered 500 doses of vaccine this year.
With medical provider offices, pharmacies, big box stores and grocery stores all providing flu shots these days, Drey said the vaccine should be "pretty readily available" when it arrives from manufacturers.
"I have not heard anything from manufacturers or the CDC that says flu vaccine is coming early of anything like that," said Drey, who is also unaware of any vaccine shortages. "I know that the companies have really improved their capacity or increased capacity. We did not run out at all last year. We ended up with extra vaccine."
Drilling hasn't heard about supply issues with the vaccine, either, but he said there always seems to be "some snafu" or "glitch in the system" annually.
"It just seems like every year there's some issue with it. It's either late in coming or there's some shortage or something," he said.
Drilling said staff will be calling customers who received a flu shot last year and scheduling appointments as soon as the vaccine becomes available. He said vaccination forms will be mailed to customers and also posted to the pharmacy's website.
"We're trying to streamline the process so that we don't have people standing around in the store filling out forms," he said. "If people want to do a curbside shot, we're just going to have them pull up to the back door and then we'll walk out and give it to them."
