Siouxland health experts: Flu shot more important than ever in 2020

"COVID-19 is obviously causing many of the same symptoms to a higher degree in many cases than influenza, so by getting the influenza vaccine, it's going to protect you against four different kinds of circulating influenza viruses," said Linda Drey, nursing director for Siouxland District Health Department. "I think everybody in the public health medical community are just concerned. We don't want to have to potentially ward off two very serious viral infections."

Drilling hopes to receive a shipment of influenza vaccine late this month or early next month. Last year, he said his family's Morningside pharmacy gave around 100 doses of the vaccine in the store. This year, Drilling, who also sends additional doses to long-term care facilities, anticipates that number could double.

"I'm expecting a big increase in immunizations this year," said Drilling, who noted that he ordered 500 doses of vaccine this year.

With medical provider offices, pharmacies, big box stores and grocery stores all providing flu shots these days, Drey said the vaccine should be "pretty readily available" when it arrives from manufacturers.