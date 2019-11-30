Siouxland officials say senior-targeted scams ramp up for holidays

Charity scam

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been dubbed "Giving Tuesday." Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, this response to commercialization and consumerism seeks to unleash the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world by donating their time or money.

Scammers have taken note of Giving Tuesday and formatted emails and letters to coincide with this day of giving. Jones said they may even pose as a legitimate nonprofit, such as the American Red Cross or the Humane Society of the United States.

"You can copy a logo off of anything and ask for money to save the animals or some other kind of charity," she said. "Our elders are kind and want to be able to help out. They can't give their energies, but they can give their money."

IRS scam

A scammer calls pretending to be from the IRS. He informs you that your taxes are delinquent. You better immediately purchase Green Dot, iTunes or Google Play gift cards; otherwise, someone is coming to your home to arrest you.

"The IRS doesn't get paid in gift cards," Jones said. "But they call and they pressure the senior that has never been in trouble."