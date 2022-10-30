Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness of homelessness through pledges, contests

SIOUX CITY

Using tarp, pieces of cardboard and rope tied against a tree, Rick Edwards had a safe place to sleep while protecting himself against a cold autumnal wind.

“It’s actually pretty warm inside here,” the Sioux City native said of the makeshift tent he built with his friend Christian David. “I’ve been in worst places.”

David, a native of California, insisted a 50-degree day wasn’t too bad.

“I’ve surfed in colder weather than this,” he said with a chuckle.

Both men are residents of Hope Street of Siouxland, which offers a safe, substance-free living environment for adult males seeking recovery.

Both Edwards and David have experienced extended periods of homelessness.

“If you want to find out how to survive on the streets, you have to ask someone who has been on the streets,” Hope Street executive director Sara Johnson explained.

Opened in 2019, Hope Street is one of the six nonprofit organizations which will be benefitting from the 17th Siouxland Sleep Out, taking place at 5 p.m. Friday at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are around 2,756 homeless people in Iowa on any given night.

In the Sioux City metro, there are around 250 to 300 homeless people on any given night, according to the Siouxland Sleep Out website.

“They include men, women and children,” Siouxland Sleep Out volunteer Alisha Rinker explained. “Sadly, more than 25 percent of Siouxland’s homeless are U.S. veterans, who served in Vietnam to the latest conflict.”

Which is why Siouxland Sleep Out, which occurs the first Friday in November, is so important.

“It helps to raise an awareness to a problem that is easy to overlook,” Johnson said.

During Siouxland Sleep Out, participants are encouraged to take pledges while pitching a tent — or a cardboard box and, even, something more creative — while experiencing what a homeless person experiences on a regular basis.

“This isn’t like camping in the summertime,” Johnson said. “You’ll experience wind, rain and being in the elements.”

The event begins with a soup line and live auction at 5 p.m. Friday.

A contest for both creative shelters as well as one for shelter made from found objects will start at 6 p.m. and most be up by 8 p.m.

“We’ve had the creative shelter contests going on for many years,” Johnson explained. “Our found object shelter contest is new this year and is much more challenging.”

Indeed, Hope Street’s David and Edwards were getting a head start with their cardboard, tarp and twine creation.

“You want to lay plenty of cardboard for flooring,” Edwards said. “Nobody wants to sleep on the cold, hard ground.”

Also new this year is a “Chopped on the Streets” cooking competition.

Inspired by the long-running Food Network TV show “Chopped,” each competing team will be given five ingredients, a one-gallon pot, spoon and space at a campfire.

“Each team can bring two additional ingredients and will have one hour to prepare their entry,” Rinker explained.

Then, a panel of celebrity judges including cooks from the Gospel Mission, the Soup Kitchen, chefs from Kahill’s and Trattoria Fresco as well as Fat Boy Food Blogger Jesse Sneller will evaluate each entry for flavor, presentation and creativity.

“The winning team will win a trophy and a dinner for four at the Warrior Hotel,” Rinker said. “Second and third place finishers will receive gift certificates from local restaurants.”

For participants wanting dinner and a show, an open mic drum circle will begin at 6 p.m. The popular alternative music group Ultra Violet Fever will perform at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., judging of the shelters will begin. Silent auctions bids will close and winners will be announced at 9 p.m.

“People don’t have to spend the entire night at Cone Park,” Johnson said. “But participants choose to do so.”

It’s simply a way to call attention to the problem of homelessness.

“We think homelessness is something that can never happen to us,” Johnson said, shaking her head. “In reality, it could happen to anyone.”

Through her work at Hope Street, Johnson said she’s met people from all walks of life.

“I’ve known people who barely went to school to people who had advanced degrees,” she said. “None of them expected to be homeless.”

Still, the homeless population is very good at being resourceful.

“You couldn’t survive if you didn’t have a good amount of street smarts,” Johnson said.

Which was why she was impressed at the shelter-making skills exhibited by Edwards and David in front of Hope Street’s 406 12h St. location.

“You did a great job, guys,” Johnson said in admiration.

Discussing the problem of homelessness in her office, Johnson said statistics don’t always capture the whole picture.

“You can tabs on the number of beds we fill but that’s only a percentage of the actual homeless population,” she said. “There are so many people who are couch surfing with a friend or relative, yet they may not have a place to call their own.”

While Siouxland Sleep Out bring attention to the issue, homelessness remains an ongoing problem.

“Siouxland Sleep Out is once a year,” Johnson explained. “Agencies can use your help all-year round.”