Siouxland students learn actions have real-life consequences during interactive program

SIOUX CITY -- Abbie Dickman was getting a crick in her neck.

That was because the East Middle School seventh-grader wasn't used to carrying a life-size baby doll, papoose-like, for an extended period of time.

"The baby plus the bottles plus the bag weighs around 16 pounds," Abbie said, shifting the weight around as her classmate Julia Baker watched.

"It gets heavy after a while, doesn't it?" Julia asked.

Not only are babies heavier than you think, they're also a lot more expensive.

"This was the part which surprised me the most," fellow seventh-grader Logan Boggs said. "You need to get a good job before you have kids. That's for sure."

The three students were among the approximately 1,300 middle schoolers participating in "My Life, My Choices," an interactive learning experience held Tuesday through Thursday at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Sponsored in part by UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, Siouxland Mental Health, Siouxland Cares and Volunteer Siouxland, among other organizations, "My Life, My Choices" placed seventh-graders in real-life scenarios.