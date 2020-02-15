Siouxland students learn actions have real-life consequences during interactive program

SIOUX CITY -- Abbie Dickman was getting a crick in her neck.
That was because the East Middle School seventh-grader wasn't used to carrying a life-size baby doll, papoose-like, for an extended period of time.
"The baby plus the bottles plus the bag weighs around 16 pounds," Abbie said, shifting the weight around as her classmate Julia Baker watched.
"It gets heavy after a while, doesn't it?" Julia asked.
Not only are babies heavier than you think, they're also a lot more expensive.
"This was the part which surprised me the most," fellow seventh-grader Logan Boggs said. "You need to get a good job before you have kids. That's for sure."
The three students were among the approximately 1,300 middle schoolers participating in "My Life, My Choices," an interactive learning experience held Tuesday through Thursday at Long Lines Family Rec Center.
Sponsored in part by UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, Siouxland Mental Health, Siouxland Cares and Volunteer Siouxland, among other organizations, "My Life, My Choices" placed seventh-graders in real-life scenarios.
Students then played the assigned role while faced with adult decisions and consequences based on each scenario.
"The program encourages both awareness and empowerment as students discover their decisions have consequences, good or bad," explained Leah Knapp of UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.
For instance, teen pregnancy is a real-life scenario. Students need to be aware of the resources that can help navigate their future choices.
Knapp wanted every student to walk away with an "a-ha" moment, allowing them to make smart, healthy choices.
Such issues can literally be a matter of life and death, according to Grant Houselog, a pharmacist and specialist with the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City.
This was why he set up a station in which students could spin a roulette-like wheel and answer trivia questions related to common poisons found around the home.
"Middle school kids are old enough to learn about prescription drugs and potential side effects," Houselog explained. "They also need to know that resources are just a phone call away."
While some stations tackled heavy issues such as alcohol, drugs and sex, others were less intense.
A voting booth encouraged kids to become civically aware, and the table sponsored by the Sioux City Human Rights Commission encouraged them to become more socially aware.
"Being a seventh-grader today is different than it was when we were kids," Sioux City Human Rights Commissioner Karen Mackey said. "Social media has played a big part in that. There are smart ways to handle matters and we want to direct students to those remedies."
This is exactly what Knapp wanted students to take away from the inaugural "My Life, My Choices" event.
"We're so happy that more than 30 organizations and more than 100 volunteers have devoted their time for our three-day event," she said. "Real-life problems don't have to negatively impact a young person for the rest of their lives."
"Students need to be aware their choices have consequences," Knapp added. "We want to encourage them to make choices that are right for them."
