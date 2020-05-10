Siouxland teen strikes right notes with classical music in age of coronavirus

And if not music, then, perhaps, in the field of robotics.

According to James, The Haverford School is considered one of America's top schools when it comes to robotic competitions.

"I'm designing robots that may, some day, save lives," he said. "I'm very excited about that."

However, nothing can take the place of music in James' eyes, his mom said.

"I knew right from the start how seriously James was about music," Liang Gates explained. "Something just comes over him when he plays."

James agreed.

"Before I perform, I feel nervous," he said. "As soon as I start to play, I become a part of the music. That's a great feeling."

Discussing his music, James quickly credited the teachers who've encouraged him over the years.

"I feel very fortunate for the education I've received," he said.

Plus it has shown him that music is more than entertainment. Music can also be relaxing and humanizing in a troubling time.

While he wants to continue to play classical piano for the rest of his life, James doesn't want to become a professional musician."