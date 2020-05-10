Siouxland teen strikes right notes with classical music in age of coronavirus

Pianist James Gates said practice doesn't only bring perfection. It can also bring permanence to music.
"By practicing, I'm learning notes and chords, but I'm also following proper technique and understanding what the composers were experiencing when they were composing a piece," the Moville, Iowa, native explained.
"That's the way a concert pianist can play the same piece of music over and over again for 50 years or longer," James continued. "They practice the music until it is perfect. Then, they bring out new aspects that will bring a permanence to the piece."
Playing piano over the course of a lifetime is something he's thought about.
"The career of a professional athlete is limited," James said, "but a musician can play until he's 80 years old."
Suffice it to say, he is far from being an 80-year-old.
A pianist since age 4, James is actually a 14-year-old who is getting ready to start the ninth grade at The Haverford School, a prestigious prep school located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pa.
When James isn't studying or practicing music for up to 4 hours a night, he's been videotaping performances of classical pieces and posting them on YouTube.
He wants to continue to do this as a way to calm rattled nerves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
James said pieces like Frederic Chopin's "Grand Waltz Opus 1" is therapeutic for him to play while bringing the gift of music to an audience that must find ways to self-isolate themselves.
"I give performances at nursing homes and I see the smiles on everybody's faces," he explained. "When I see smiles, I want to play more often."
James also remembered the applause he received when he participated in a student recital at the historic Weill Recital Hall, inside New York's Carnegie Hall, in March 2019.
"Musicians play music because it brings them joy," he said. "But they also want to share that joy with an audience."
James said he also wants to encourage younger musicians by hosting a proposed series of Masterclass concerts to be held at Sioux City schools.
"We've spoken to (Sioux City Community School District Superintendent) Dr. Paul Gausman, who liked the idea," James' mom, Liang Gates, said. "Then, COVID-19 came and that put everything on hold."
Whether it is through a Masterclass series or a "Sioux City to Haverford, Iowa, to Pennsylvania" SHIP program -- a project that allows for the exchange of ideas from each school -- James wants to give back to the community and inspired others to pursue an interest in music.
And if not music, then, perhaps, in the field of robotics.
According to James, The Haverford School is considered one of America's top schools when it comes to robotic competitions.
"I'm designing robots that may, some day, save lives," he said. "I'm very excited about that."
However, nothing can take the place of music in James' eyes, his mom said.
"I knew right from the start how seriously James was about music," Liang Gates explained. "Something just comes over him when he plays."
James agreed.
"Before I perform, I feel nervous," he said. "As soon as I start to play, I become a part of the music. That's a great feeling."
Discussing his music, James quickly credited the teachers who've encouraged him over the years.
"I feel very fortunate for the education I've received," he said.
Plus it has shown him that music is more than entertainment. Music can also be relaxing and humanizing in a troubling time.
While he wants to continue to play classical piano for the rest of his life, James doesn't want to become a professional musician."
"My dream has always been to become the secretary of state of the United States," he said. "But I wouldn't mind being a secretary of state who also plays piano."
