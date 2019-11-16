Siouxland Tour of Homes to kick off holiday season

SIOUX CITY -- You can never have enough trees and candles, according to Marissa Merchant.
On Tuesday, Merchant, an interior designer with Spaces Interior Design in North Sioux City, was busy unpacking small decorative trees, white candles, silver candle holders, pottery, ceramic mugs embellished with metallic trees, and boxes of black and white ornaments in a nook between Jon and Liz Determan's open concept kitchen and living room.
On the other side of the space, movers from Action Moving & Storage carried a large wooden table through the front door.
"There are different styles selected for all over the house," Merchant said of the decorative trees. "It'll range from the main floor to the bedrooms to the office to the kiddo's room, as well."
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch in Sioux City's Whispering Creek neighborhood is featured on the 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes. The tour, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland and runs from Thursday through Saturday, allows participants to get into the holiday spirit by visiting five homes decorated by professional designers.
Liz Determan said she and her husband were honored to have their home, which they have lived in for four years, featured on the tour. Roughly 10 years ago, the family mentored a Little Brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.
"We wanted to participate because Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great organization that helps a lot of families in Sioux City," Liz Determan said. "We've seen firsthand the value of the organization and what it can do for the children in Siouxland."
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The Determans are excited to see how Merchant, who is working alongside Spaces interior designer Taylor Den Beste and Dori Sexton of Dynasty Painting and Decorating, will transform their home for the holidays. The process, which includes brainstorming ideas, shopping, as well as decorating, takes approximately two weeks.
"There's some suspense to it," Jon Determan said. "I think they know from talking sort of our style."
Merchant said she isn't planning to "overkill" the Christmas decor, but place "little touches" of it here and there throughout the 4,500-square-foot home, which was built by Brown Wegher Construction.
"When it comes to each and every room, there's going to be a flow to it. It's not like you're going to walk from space to space and feel like you've got a different theme here, versus there. It just needs to be really cohesive and make sense," she said.
Merchant said the home's neutral palette and Scandinavian finishes give her the flexibility in which to create a look that's "timeless" and on trend for the season. She will be incorporating fresh greens and mixing metallics and neutrals. She's also adding rugs, lamps, tables and more.
"We can't help ourselves. We really want to put a touch of what we do for our day-to-day jobs, which is come in there and show them some new ideas as to how they can outfit, furnish and decorate their home from a day-to-day standpoint," she said.
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Chase and Kelsey Beiermann home
Beiermann party
If you go
What: 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes: Whispering Creek/Morningside
When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21-23
Where: The tour, which features five homes, will start and end at the Sunnybrook Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive.
More: The homes of Steve and Kristie Drent, 6759 Whispering Creek Blvd.; Jon and Liz Determan, 6560 Palm Valley Drive; Heath Weber, 4411 Morningside Ave.; Eric and Jeni Davis, 1216 S. Cornelia St.; and Joe and Kelli Tuttle, 6013 Four Seasons Drive, will be showcased.
Designers include Lisa Kalaher of MOD House Interiors, Marissa Merchant and team of Spaces Interior Design, Marie Hoffman and team of Holland House, Jeni L. Davis of Designs by Davis, and Laura Bullock and team of Studio Four Two Seven.
Tickets are $45 for each tour and can be purchased at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling 712-239-9890. All proceeds from the Tour of Homes benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland mentoring program.
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Dolly Butz
Health & Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.