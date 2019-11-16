Siouxland Tour of Homes to kick off holiday season

Liz Determan said she and her husband were honored to have their home, which they have lived in for four years, featured on the tour. Roughly 10 years ago, the family mentored a Little Brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

"We wanted to participate because Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great organization that helps a lot of families in Sioux City," Liz Determan said. "We've seen firsthand the value of the organization and what it can do for the children in Siouxland."

The Determans are excited to see how Merchant, who is working alongside Spaces interior designer Taylor Den Beste and Dori Sexton of Dynasty Painting and Decorating, will transform their home for the holidays. The process, which includes brainstorming ideas, shopping, as well as decorating, takes approximately two weeks.

"There's some suspense to it," Jon Determan said. "I think they know from talking sort of our style."

Merchant said she isn't planning to "overkill" the Christmas decor, but place "little touches" of it here and there throughout the 4,500-square-foot home, which was built by Brown Wegher Construction.