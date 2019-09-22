{{featured_button_text}}
cowboy sisters

Sisters Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present cowboy stories and songs during a presentation, 2 p.m. Sept. 29, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Grab your boots and saddles for an afternoon of cowboy poetry and music at 2 p.m. Sept. 29, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Prairie poet and storyteller Marci Broyhill will share intriguing stories involving courageous and colorful characters while her sister, Teresa Kay Orr, a singer, songwriter and musician, will present songs that convey the struggles, joys and fun that was part of everyday life in the early west.

Admission to the program is free and a reception will follow. 

