SIOUX CITY -- Grab your boots and saddles for an afternoon of cowboy poetry and music at 2 p.m. Sept. 29, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Prairie poet and storyteller Marci Broyhill will share intriguing stories involving courageous and colorful characters while her sister, Teresa Kay Orr, a singer, songwriter and musician, will present songs that convey the struggles, joys and fun that was part of everyday life in the early west.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy