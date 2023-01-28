Sonography Studio allows women to watch their babies grow in HD

SIOUX CITY -- When Lily Frank was attending graduate school for midwifery and pregnant with her first child, she would "peek" on the boy, now 18 months old and named Lux, with an ultrasound machine.

"I watched him grow from inside of me every single week, and it was fascinating to see how much they grow," Frank recalled.

That experience sparked a desire in Frank -- she wanted to give women access to more than two ultrasounds, generally the standard during a normal pregnancy. Five months ago, Frank opened The Sonography Studio at 1119 Fourth St.

The business offers high-definition prenatal imaging, IV hydration and early gender determination services in a spa-like setting, along with a baby boutique that features clothing, toys and other items.

Appointments range from 10 to 45 minutes, depending on the ultrasound options clients choose. Since The Sonography Studio doesn't accept insurance, all services are private pay.

Frank cautions that she isn't a substitute for actual prenatal care. She said she's here to let women see their babies more often.

"It's a fun, cool environment. You see the baby on the big screen," Frank said as she sat by her Mindray ultrasound system in a dimly lit room. Soft music played in the background.

Loving pregnancy

Frank has 12 years experience in nursing.

She started out in the intensive care unit and, then, moved to the emergency department. She most recently worked in labor and delivery and "just really fell in love with it."

Frank received her associates degree from St. Luke's College and, then, went back to school to get her bachelor's degree in 2018.

"I was a critical care resource nurse, meaning I went to labor and delivery, ER and ICU. I was trying to figure out if I wanted to be a nurse anesthetist or a midwife. It just kind of led to loving delivering babies and being around women and just pregnancy in general," she said.

After obtaining her bachelor's degree in nursing, Frank enrolled in a nursing midwifery master's degree program at the University of Cincinnati. She graduated in 2021.

"While I was in grad school, I became pregnant for the first time. I had access to an ultrasound machine every day of my clinical experience. So, I would just peek on my baby all the time," she said. "It's a non-invasive tool. It doesn't hurt the baby at all. It doesn't hurt the mom at all. It's just a really good way to see your baby."

After earning her master's degree, Frank flew out to Monterey, California, and took a two-day course for midwives that specializes in sonography and ultrasound.

Today, she has clients traveling from a 200 mile radius of Sioux City for her services.

"Sioux Falls women come to me all the time. I get people from Sheldon, Storm Lake, all over Nebraska and, of course, Sioux City," she said. "I would say the demand is definitely there. I've been very, very busy."

High-tech imaging

At The Sonography Studio, appointments aren't limited to the mother and just a lone guest.

Frank said she's had women come with their parents or their partner's parents, as well as the baby's siblings.

"That's been really fun to see little kids' reactions and the grandparents are just mind blown with the technology," she said. "So, that's been really fun, too, just to have that bonding experience with your family members before the baby arrives."

Frank said it's also the "little things" that she does that make a big difference. She warms up the ultrasound gel before placing it on a woman's belly and she wipes it off with a warm wash cloth at the end of the session.

The technology Frank uses, she said, is the "latest and greatest." She said her Mindray ultrasound system captures babies' faces "really well."

"Most machines, they just do 3D, which is like this more yellow color, and 5D is creating like there's a twilight, spotlight, transparency that just allows different lighting on the baby's face to appear more realistic," she said.

Frank has an app that clients can use to access photos and videos from their ultrasounds.

"It's just always on their phone, which is nice," she said.

Frank can also take a recording of a baby's heartbeat and place it inside a stuffed animal from her baby boutique.

With a membership to The Sonography Studio, Frank said women can see their babies via ultrasound twice a week. She said this option has helped many moms who have anxiety from a previous loss.

"If it's an IVF baby, there's a lot of women that experience infertility that kind of are in the dark. They don't talk a lot about it. So, when they come to me, they're just so excited, because they just get that peace of mind," she said.

Frank said she has the ability to notice when something's "off," too, and can refer clients back to their doctors.

Hydration therapy

The Sonography Studio offers IV hydration services to women who, for example, might be experiencing nausea early on in their pregnancies.

However, Frank said clients don't have to be pregnant to receive IV hydration, they "just have to be a girl."

"I have a baby drip that's really good for the first trimester for nausea and vomiting," she said. "There's just different packages that people can choose from. There's a brain drip that's really good for headaches."

Clients sit in a massage chair with a warm blanket and watch Netflix while they receive their IVs, a process that takes 30 to 45 minutes.

"A lot of people leave feeling way better," Frank said.