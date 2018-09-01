SIOUX CITY -- Nursing student Lea Kim is used to living in the bustling metropolis of Seoul, a city with a population of more than 9 million.
So, how does Sioux City compare with the capital city of South Korea?
"(Sioux City is) much smaller and has less traffic," Kim said with a laugh. "Everything seems so far apart since everything (in Seoul) is in close proximity."
Kim was one of the approximately 30 South Korean nursing, physical therapy and medical records students participating in the four-month Global Workplace Training Program at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC).
"The first two months are spent in English class," WITCC International Education Institute's James Zuercher explained. "The students spend the rest of their time job-shadowing with medical professionals in the community."
Zuercher's students have spent 150 hours shadowing health care workers at such places as Mercy Medical Center, Siouxland Medical Education Foundation, Hospice of Siouxland, various nursing homes as well as Opportunities Unlimited (OU), which serves persons with traumatic brain injuries and other physical disabilities.
"This is the fourth year that OU has welcomed the Korean students," OU health service coordinator Mary Holder said. "Our people love learning about life in another part of the world."
Similarly, the Korean students are just as curious about American health care.
"There are no facilities specializing in people with brain injuries in South Korea," Kim said. "This is new to us."
Another difference is the patient-to-nurse ratio, according to student Anna Lee.
"(In South Korean) a registered nurse may be responsible for as many as 15 to 30 patients," she said. "That doesn't seem to be the case in this country."
Like Lee, fellow nursing student Bee Park is from Busan, which is South Korea's second most-populous city.
"Nurses in my country aren't paid as well as American nurses," Park said. "Also, American nurses are given more say in the treatment of patients. Generally, Korean nurses do what doctors tell us to do."
While the goal of the Global Workplace Training Program is to familiarize international students with American health care, students also get to travel to such destinations as Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas.
"We want to expose the students to American practices and culture," Zuercher said. "But we also want to make them employable on a truly global level."
Kim, Lee and Park will return to complete their registered nursing education back in South Korea.
While all three of the students anticipate they will work in large metropolitan hospitals, they will always fondly remember the persons served at OU.
One thing they will not remember quite so fondly, ironically, is American food.
"I'm afraid the girls find American food to be a bit too salty for their tastes," Zuercher said with a sigh.
"Too salty and too sweet," Lee said, teasing Zuercher good naturedly.
"Too sweet as well," Zuercher said as the students laughed. "Oh my goodness."
"Tell me you did like the bibimbap I made for you," Zuercher said of the classic Korean dish that featured white rice mixed with sliced meats and veggies. "Plus I made the girls some gimbap, which is rice and vegetables rolled into gim -- a dried layer of seaweed."
"We forgot about that," Park said. "James' gimbap really was very, very tasty."