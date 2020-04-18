South Sioux City native's book unpacks the 'skinny' on weight loss industry

"I'm no expert," he admitted. "But I can unpack the truth behind the hidden hype."

You've lost a lot of weight but you emphasize healthy living, right?

"That's true. Weight is simply numbers on a scale. I try not to obsess over it simply because I know I'm healthier than people who weigh much less than me."

Why do you think people get so hung up on how much weight they lose or gain?

"Part of it has to do with culture and some has to do with marketing. Remember, we have a 'weight-loss industry' and not a 'healthy living industry.'"

So, does everybody want a quick fix?

"Not exactly. A lot of people have unrealistic expectations. A person can see a model on the cover of a fitness magazine. They don't realize all of the hard work and training the model had to get that ripped look. It isn't easy. I read an interview in which (actor) Henry Cavill complained about how his diet and nonstop workout regime often gives him a headache."

You mean Superman doesn't naturally look like that? How weird! So, how do you stay fit?