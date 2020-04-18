You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City native's book unpacks the 'skinny' on weight loss industry
Andy Boyle

South Sioux City native Andy Boyle has written "Big Problem: A Former Fat Guy's Look at Why We're Getting Fatter and What You Can Do To Fix It," a nonfiction book that digs deep into a weight-loss industry. An award-winning journalist, Boyle's work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, Axios, Esquire and the Boston Globe.

SIOUX CITY -- Andy Boyle had a big problem, and it was a problem he shared with an estimated 39.8 percent of Americans ages 20 and older.

Tipping the scale at 320 more than five years ago, the South Sioux City native was clinically obese and felt every pound.

Tired of getting winded after doing even the simplest task, Boyle stopped drinking, which allowed him to lose a lot of the excess weight. Then, he started running, lifting weights and watching what he ate. That's when he dropped to 215 pounds.

"However, I'm more comfortable at 245 pounds," he explained. "This is a weight that I can manage by myself." 

An award-winning author and journalist, Boyle has written for the Chicago Sun-Times, Axios, Esquire and the Boston Globe.

So, it is perhaps understandable that the now Chicago-based reporter took a journalistic approach when writing "Big Problems: A Former Fat Guy's Look at Why We're Getting Fatter and What You Can Do To Fix It" (TarcherPerigree).

Andy Boyle, a South Sioux City native, has lost nearly 80 pounds. That experience led him to write "Big Problem: A Former Fat Guy's Look at Why We're Getting Fatter and What We You Can Do To Fix It," a nonfiction book that examines why we eat the way we eat.

"I was fat and I wasn't alone," said Boyle, who has previously authored the book, "Adulthood for Beginners." "I wanted to explore the reasons why I got fat and why millions of others experienced the same thing."

In his book, Boyle spoke to health experts, physicians, runners, weightlifters and others in order to get the skinny on why we're turning into an XL nation.

"I'm no expert," he admitted. "But I can unpack the truth behind the hidden hype."

You've lost a lot of weight but you emphasize healthy living, right?

"That's true. Weight is simply numbers on a scale. I try not to obsess over it simply because I know I'm healthier than people who weigh much less than me."

Why do you think people get so hung up on how much weight they lose or gain?

"Part of it has to do with culture and some has to do with marketing. Remember, we have a 'weight-loss industry' and not a 'healthy living industry.'"

"Big Problems: A Former Fat Guy's Look at Why We're Getting Fatter and What You Can Do To Fix It," is a new, nonfiction book written by South Sioux City native Andy Boyle. Now living in Chicago, Boyle also authored the book "Adulthood for Beginners."  

So, does everybody want a quick fix?

"Not exactly. A lot of people have unrealistic expectations. A person can see a model on the cover of a fitness magazine. They don't realize all of the hard work and training the model had to get that ripped look. It isn't easy. I read an interview in which (actor) Henry Cavill complained about how his diet and nonstop workout regime often gives him a headache."

You mean Superman doesn't naturally look like that? How weird! So, how do you stay fit?

"Before COVID-19 closed everything down, I'd run three days a week and lift weights at the gym three days a week. Since I'm at home now, I'm not on as strict a schedule. I have free weights as well as an exercise bar that fits on a door."

What does your food consumption look like?

"I'm a big guy who doesn't obsess over every calorie. Instead, I try to get enough protein and enough of the good fat."

OK, how about pizza?

"Surprisingly, I just ordered pizza not too long ago. The old me would've eaten the entire pie. This time, I ate three pieces and was satisfied. Then, I put the rest in the fridge as a way to eliminate temptation." 

What do you mean?

"If I wanted more pizza, I'd have to get it from the fridge, put it on the plate and heat it up. All of which means more work. Had I left it on my kitchen counter, it would be easy to eat it all. If it's in the fridge, I'd have to make more of an effort."

Pretty sneaky. If you had to give people advice on staying fit during the pandemic, what would it be?

"These aren't normal times. Be willing to cut ourselves a little slack. Focus on your physical health today. We can go back to our regular routine once the pandemic is over."

