SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Before Robyn Lieber officially founded her nonprofit in late July, the former nurse and counselor would find someone to "bless" with fresh flowers in a parking lot.

The South Sioux City woman recalled offering a dozen roses to a lady wearing supplemental oxygen in a pickup truck parked in a handicap space.

"People don't know what to say. They really don't, because it's unexpected kindness," Lieber said, as she sat at a long wooden table in her home, where she plucks lilies, daises, roses and greenery from large floral arrangements.

Today, through her nonprofit, Sweet Like Honey, Lieber repurposes flowers, which are donated from local funeral homes, into small bouquets and delivers them to nursing home residents and hospital patients.

The sight of the bright blooms and their sweet, woodsy scents bring both joy and tears to recipients, according to Lieber, who has distributed more than 200 "twice blessed bouquets."

"So far, that's all I've done is celebrations of life. Somebody had to lose somebody that they really cared about in order for me to get to do this. I feel like it's an honor to get to do this," she said.

Culture of kindness

One night, Lieber said her daughter Amber was scrolling through Instagram, when she came across a reference to Second Chance Bouquets, a charitable organization that delivers recycled flowers from weddings and special events to individuals at Omaha-area nursing homes and health care facilities.

"She called me the next day and she said, 'Mom, I found your new thing to do. You already do all of this kind of stuff. But, now, you can include others,'" Lieber recalled.

Since 2014, Lieber has sent nearly 8,000 cards with handwritten encouraging messages to police officers, injured football players, kids who won ribbons at the state fair and others. The recipients of her card sending ministry are mostly strangers to Lieber. She often learns their stories by reading The Sioux City Journal.

Then, in effort to further create a culture of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieber started a Facebook page "on a whim" and called it "Sweet Like Honey," which later became the name of her nonprofit. Sweet Like Honey is based on Proverbs 16:24, which likens gracious words to a honeycomb.

"I believe people just need a good dose of encouragement every day. I'll either post a Bible verse or just an encouraging message," she said.

Lieber took the steps necessary to make "Sweet Like Honey" a 501c3. Four days after she received her official nonprofit documentation, she began reaching out to funeral homes and asking people if they had any vases they would be willing to donate. Today, she has more than 500 vases stored in her garage. Some of the vases she gets are just too big, so she gives them to professional florists.

"I'm not trying to put florists out of business. This is all about recycling," she said.

Lieber said people also donate money, which she uses to purchase flowers to make themed bouquets for breast cancer patients or military moms and wives, for example. Of course, every bouquet contains a handwritten message.

"The response has been overwhelming, actually," she said. "That's why I want to grow it and include more people."

Bringing joy

When Lieber gets a call from a funeral home, she said her day "changes really fast."

After picking up the flowers, Lieber gives them a fresh cut, fresh water and some plant food. Then, she begins arranging.

On a recent Monday afternoon, Lieber picked a wilted blue hydrangea from a large arrangement and tossed it into a trash can. Not every single flower can be salvaged. Lieber admitted that she doesn't know much about flowers, but recognizes that certain species have more longevity than others.

"So often, I'll get the call at four o'clock. (The funeral home) will be closing at five. I'll come out and get (the flowers), so I can work on it in the evening," said Lieber, who will then deliver those bouquets the very next morning.

Lieber said she someday envisions having a storefront space. She pictures volunteers helping arrange bouquets at multiple tables and visitors selecting free bouquets from a cooler to give to a co-worker having a rough day or a neighbor recovering from surgery.

"We just all need a little encouragement. That's why I believe Sioux City can just explode with this," she said. "It brings me so much joy. I want to share that with other people."