South Sioux City tree house B&B draws tourists from near and far

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- John and Martha Bellavia, of Omaha, Nebraska, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a stay in a tree house 18 feet up in the air overlooking green pastures in South Sioux City.
The couple said they found the rustling of the leaves of the two cottonwood trees, which the tree house is nestled in, relaxing, as they talked, read books and Martha worked on a knitting project.
"I guess everybody has the kid in them. What kid doesn't want to have a tree house?" said Martha, who first heard about Kottage Knechtion Treehouse Bed and Breakfast through Facebook.
People from all 50 states and as far away as Sydney, Australia, and Mumbai, India, have stayed in this unique Airbnb, at 419 Golf Road, just a stone's throw from The Koffie Knechtion, a cozy coffeehouse known for brewed coffees, homemade muffins and quiche, which Darwin and Maureen Knecht opened on Aug. 7, 2017. The ribbon cutting for the tree house was held a year later to the date, and the first guests arrived to stay overnight on Aug. 8, 2018.
"When you're up there, I want you to think that you're in an old cabin out in the woods," said Darwin, who designed and built the tree house over a 13-month period.
Tree house master
Darwin, a huge fan of the Animal Planet show "Treehouse Masters," was inspired to create his own after Maureen surprised him with a stay in a tree house in Cave Junction, Oregon, in the spring of 2017.
When the couple's return flight landed in Omaha, Maureen said her husband already had their tree house planned out in his mind. He immediately began ordering supplies, and, by August of that year, he was up in the trees assembling in earnest.
Every piece of the tree house, which is composed of reclaimed wood, was carried up one board at a time. Brother, Marvin, a retired Los Angeles Police officer, helped carry materials and spotted Darwin, to ensure he didn't fall. Darwin said his son-in-law, Jacob, also did some of the heavy lifting. The tree house's front door alone, Darwin said, weighs more than 200 pounds.
"In the wintertime, I had everything enclosed, but there was probably a good 2 1/2 months where I couldn't do anything. I had no power. There was no way to heat it. It was just too bitter cold," said Darwin, who worked in 60-mile-an-hour winds. "As soon as the weather broke, I got back out there and kept going."
Maureen, who described herself as a "tree house widow" during the building process, challenged her husband to complete the tree house's decking and its staircase in time for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Darwin, a dispatcher for K&B Transportation, finished the task in three weeks.
Since they began taking reservations, the couple say the demand for the tree house is high. It's currently booked solid until January.
"I always envisioned myself at least being able to stay in it," Darwin said. "I've yet to stay in my own tree house."
Tranquil setting
The tree house doesn't have a TV, radio or Wi-Fi. Maureen said that's by design.
The Knechts want their guests to be able to disconnect from the electronic world and reconnect with themselves, their soulmate or their family members during their stay.
"We just wanted it comfortable, tranquil, relaxing," Maureen said. "We had people up there during the derecho two weeks ago and the chandelier swayed. They felt the tree house just a smidgen. We've had them through blizzards up there and they're like, 'Wow! It just doesn't go anywhere,' which is a good thing."
Guests can enjoy the breeze and listen to the squirrels chatter overhead while seated on a spacious lower deck or enjoy the sunset from the upper deck. The tree house's interior features a queen-size bed in a rustic setting. A chandelier and fan hang over the bed from the vaulted ceiling. The space also has a microwave and refrigerator, seating nooks and an electric fireplace, as well as a private bathroom with running water. There isn't enough room for a shower in the tree house, but Maureen said guests can use the one in their greenhouse.
Heating and air conditioning allows the tree house to host visitors year-round.
"We've had some pretty nasty humid days and it stays nice and comfortable, just like it would in your house," Darwin said.
Maureen added, "We have a lot of people in the winter turning the heat off and in the spring and summer turning the air off. You're up 18 feet in the air, you're getting that fresh air through that tree trunk."
Although Darwin has no plans to build another tree house, he is working underground on a hobbit house.
"I want everything to look like it would belong in 'The Lord of the Rings,'" he said. "When you walk in there, just like the tree house, I want that wow factor."
PHOTOS: Inside Sioux City's Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Chocolate Mansion
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!