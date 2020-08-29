South Sioux City tree house B&B draws tourists from near and far

When the couple's return flight landed in Omaha, Maureen said her husband already had their tree house planned out in his mind. He immediately began ordering supplies, and, by August of that year, he was up in the trees assembling in earnest.

Every piece of the tree house, which is composed of reclaimed wood, was carried up one board at a time. Brother, Marvin, a retired Los Angeles Police officer, helped carry materials and spotted Darwin, to ensure he didn't fall. Darwin said his son-in-law, Jacob, also did some of the heavy lifting. The tree house's front door alone, Darwin said, weighs more than 200 pounds.

"In the wintertime, I had everything enclosed, but there was probably a good 2 1/2 months where I couldn't do anything. I had no power. There was no way to heat it. It was just too bitter cold," said Darwin, who worked in 60-mile-an-hour winds. "As soon as the weather broke, I got back out there and kept going."

Maureen, who described herself as a "tree house widow" during the building process, challenged her husband to complete the tree house's decking and its staircase in time for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Darwin, a dispatcher for K&B Transportation, finished the task in three weeks.