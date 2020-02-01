Spalding Park Elementary School celebrates its top student writers

"Yami is good at writing because she's a natural storyteller," dad Alex Reposa said. "Whenever she draws or whenever she writes, Yami is telling a story."

With her multi-point plan to impress Jolly Saint Nick, it is clear that Yami pays attention to details.

On the other hand, Radley Wheat knows how to say things with brevity.

The kindergartner's report on Christmas amounted to a few sentences on the joys of getting gifts.

"Radley knows how to get her point across," said mom Ashley Wheat, who is also a Spalding Park instructional coach.

However, Radley is more of an artist than a writer. She's also a bit of a fashionista.

When asked about the pink and purple strands in her hair, Radley said they are her favorite colors.

We don't know Zephyr Beckwith's favorite colors but we do know his favorite restaurant.

The fourth-grader's report on Culver's earned him recognition as a writer.

"I like their food and I like the token you get from a kids' meal," Zephyr said. "If you collect enough tokens, you can trade it in for a toy."