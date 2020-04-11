Staying prepared: Siouxland Red Cross leader says emergency survival kit could be a life-saver

SIOUX CITY -- Tammy Lee, the executive director of the Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross, said she knows a thing or two about the battery bait and switch.
That's when somebody in the family takes the battery out from a flashlight in order to use it for the remote control, joystick or any type of battery-operated device.
"It is OK to trade out batteries if you replace them," Lee said with a sigh. "Most people aren't very good at the replacing part."
Ordinarily, this is an annoyance. However, it takes on more urgency when the flashlight in question belongs in a home emergency kit.
Lee said having needed supplies in a handy location is important whether you're dealing with a minor mishap or a large-scale disaster.
"You don't want to be searching for batteries at the very last minute," she said. "At the Red Cross, we say get a kit, make a plan and be informed."
So, what are the types of things that the Red Cross recommends for an easy-to-carry, emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in a hurry?
For starters, water -- one gallon, per person, per day, with a three-day supply for evacuation or a two-week supply for home.
Also, non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food -- once again, a three-day supply for evacuation or a two-week supply for home.
Include a flashlight and a battery-powered or hand-cranked radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible). And while you're at it, pack some extra batteries. Hey, better safe than sorry!
Include medication, a first aid kit and personal hygiene items. Have a baby? Don't forget extra bottles, formula, baby food and diapers. Have a pooch? Don't forget his collar, leash, toys and treats. Can't have him "ruffing" it, right?
Wear contact lenses? Don't forget contact lens solutions. Are your kids getting bored? Games, activities and puzzle books make time fly by.
What are we forgetting? Cellphones with chargers, extra cash, emergency blanket, multipurpose hand tool manual can opener? Bring 'em all!
Need more ideas? Make room for a whistle, matches, rain gear, towels, work gloves, scissors, duct tape, bleach, sunscreen repellent, along with some extra clothes and some extra cash.
Wow, that's one heckuva emergency kit, don't you think?
Well, Lee said it is a kit that everybody should consider maintaining.
"It's important to prepare for possible disasters and other emergencies," she said. "Natural and human-caused disasters can strike suddenly at any time or anywhere. Creating an emergency preparedness kit can be a life-saver."
