Staying prepared: Siouxland Red Cross leader says emergency survival kit could be a life-saver

SIOUX CITY -- Tammy Lee, the executive director of the Northwest Iowa and Northeast Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross, said she knows a thing or two about the battery bait and switch.

That's when somebody in the family takes the battery out from a flashlight in order to use it for the remote control, joystick or any type of battery-operated device.

"It is OK to trade out batteries if you replace them," Lee said with a sigh. "Most people aren't very good at the replacing part."

Ordinarily, this is an annoyance. However, it takes on more urgency when the flashlight in question belongs in a home emergency kit.

Lee said having needed supplies in a handy location is important whether you're dealing with a minor mishap or a large-scale disaster.

"You don't want to be searching for batteries at the very last minute," she said. "At the Red Cross, we say get a kit, make a plan and be informed."

So, what are the types of things that the Red Cross recommends for an easy-to-carry, emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in a hurry?

For starters, water -- one gallon, per person, per day, with a three-day supply for evacuation or a two-week supply for home.