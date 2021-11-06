STEMM scholarship student is top-ranked student in Tanzania

SIOUX CITY -- A student mentored by Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries, or STEMM, graduated from high school with the top academic score in the entire East African country.

"It is through this support my life changed. STEMM gave me an opportunity and hope for my future," Leocadia Mbukilo Kayandakamo wrote in a letter provided to The Journal.

STEMM, an interdenominational Christian ministry, offers medical, educational, spiritual and humanitarian assistance to children in need. It was founded in 1996 and organized in 1997 by Dr. Steve Meyer, Rev. Jon Gerdts, Mike Boose and Lazaro Nyalandu, who led a group of 10 Siouxland residents on the first trip to Tanzania in 1997.

For the last 25 years, Meyer said STEMM has been sponsoring Tanzanian children throughout their high school and university studies. He said STEMM provides each child up to $500 to cover the costs of transportation to and from school, school uniforms, test fees and more. He said STEMM also has mentorship and leadership clubs in 28 schools in the country. Leocadia was one of those students chosen for the STEMM scholarship program.

"She is the No. 1 student in the entire country of Tanzania and the only girl in the top 10, and also the only girl who has ever been No. 1 that anyone can remember," Meyer said. "It's just incredible."

Meyer said STEMM makes it a "demonstrable priority" to educate Tanzanian women, because they then take that education and use it to change their villages for the better. He said STEMM's goal is to develop 500 young leaders each year in Tanzania who can make an impact for generations to come.

"It's a really amazing validation and testimony to what the people of Siouxland have done supporting STEMM's educational program," Meyer said of Leocadia's achievements. "It's not like we just throw money at the problem, we actually really try to become almost like surrogate tutors and parents for these kids. A lot of them are orphan-kids or kids who are growing up in a mud hut out in the middle of the jungle somewhere. They don't have many resources."

Leocadia wrote that STEMM paid her school fees and provided her with journals. She said she was also able to attend the STEMM club, where she said STEMM members meet every week to "help each other on subjects, behaviors and personal matters."

"Today, I am so excited to tell myself and the world that I finished high school with the best performance in Tanzania. I scored division (1.3) which is the highest score. Also, I am the first student in the country (Tanzania One) in the National Examination. I am so thankful for STEMM's support, my parents, teachers and fellow Machame students," wrote Leocadia, who will attend the University of Dar es Salaam and study law. "I want to be a lawyer so I can help my community and young girls of Tanzania achieve their dream."

Meyer, a Dakota Dunes-based orthopedic surgeon and his team have made several trips to Tanzania, offering ongoing assistance to the children of the African country. In addition, the ministry has also trained Tanzanian doctors, built roads and an orphanage, and provided other opportunities over the years. STEMM feeds 5,000 Tanzanian children daily at school, according to Meyer.

In 2017, 35 people were killed in a school bus crash near Karatu, Tanzania. Three children survived the crash, were flown to Sioux City, where CNOS doctors operated on them at MercyOne Medical Center. The children, nicknamed "Miracle Kids," were able to return to their homes in three months. They have since graduated from high school, according Meyer.

STEMM is holding its annual auction, "A Night of Hope," on Nov. 11 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. Proceeds will benefit the children of Tanzania.

"I'm so excited about what's going on with STEMM. In addition to our education program, we have 51 amazing, beautiful orphan-kids, who, were they not in our orphanage would be on the streets. They would be dead. They'd be trafficked. They would have dismal lives," Meyer said. "Now, they are raised in a beautiful family environment with mommas and aunties and brothers and sisters."

