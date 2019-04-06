More: This free event is an opportunity for both youth and adults to share their thoughts on these issues.

What: Town Hall Meeting on Underage Drinking & Vaping hosted by Siouxland CARES along with the Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission, Jackson Recovery Centers, Siouxland District Health Department, the Sioux City Police Department and Partnership for a Healthy Iowa.

Need help?

Addiction counselors at Jackson Recovery Centers can advise you on talking to your child about alcohol and other drugs. Call Jackson Recovery Centers at 712-234-2300.

Here are some tips:

• Ask your child what they know about drugs and alcohol.

• Ask them how they feel about drugs and alcohol.

• Ask them why they think people use drugs and alcohol.

• If your child reveals her or she has used alcohol or drugs, don't get angry. Thank them for telling you, express your concern about their health and discuss the negative consequences associated with substance use.