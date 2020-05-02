SUX masks poke fun at unique Sioux City abbreviation, help keep residents safe

"We sold out of 'COVID-19 SUX' masks in less than two days," Lindblade said. "They were a hit with both local customers as well as people who purchased it online."

That really didn't surprise Lindblade, who has been selling "Fly SUX" beanies, T-shirts and luggage tags for years. She had even created novelty "Joy of SUX" and "BiSUXual" coffee mugs.

"Even if you're a tourist just passing through town, getting something with 'SUX' in its title will always remind you of Sioux City," she said.

Don't worry if you haven't picked up your "COVID-19 SUX" face mask. Bernstein has ordered more and Lindblade said they'll be available at her store or at SiouxCityGifts.com in the next 10 days or so.

"I've ordered another 200 'COVID-19 SUX' masks," Bernstein said. "Even though we haven't run out of those, I've also order another 200 'SITP 30' mask as well.

"Who knows? People may want a memento after surviving a pandemic."

Or better yet, maybe customers will like to make a fashion statement with a coronavirus mask.