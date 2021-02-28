The 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards are here!

SIOUX CITY -- The 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards had a record-shattering year and you, dear readers, are making your voices heard.

Every year, the Weekender and its partner, the Sioux City Journal, asks readers to vote in a dizzying number of categories.

This year, we received more than 140,000 votes for businesses and individuals. If you're keeping a running tally at home, that represents the largest number of votes as well as the widest selection of categories in the illustrious history of the Siouxland's Choices Awards.

More significantly, our little contest is designed to answer all of the important questions of the day.

For instance, we must know who is the community's most cordial bartender, most pain-free dentist or nicest gun and ammo shop owner, right? Well, your nosy friends at the Weekender are ready to spill the beans!

Where can you get Siouxland's best burger, BBQ or tummy tuck? Check out the following lists and see if you agree with your fellow readers.

All right, you've been generous with your advice. Now, take some from the Weekender.

Sit back, prop up your feet and get cozy. Here are the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards.