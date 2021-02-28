 Skip to main content
The 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards are here!
The 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards are here!

Siouxland Choice awards mask

Weekender/Sioux City Journal Siouxland's Choice Awards mask.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY  -- The 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards had a record-shattering year and you, dear readers, are making your voices heard.

Every year, the Weekender and its partner, the Sioux City Journal, asks readers to vote in a dizzying number of categories. 

This year, we received more than 140,000 votes for businesses and individuals. If you're keeping a running tally at home, that represents the largest number of votes as well as the widest selection of categories in the illustrious history of the Siouxland's Choices Awards.

More significantly, our little contest is designed to answer all of the important questions of the day. 

For instance, we must know who is the community's most cordial bartender, most pain-free dentist or nicest gun and ammo shop owner, right? Well, your nosy friends at the Weekender are ready to spill the beans!

Where can you get Siouxland's best burger, BBQ or tummy tuck? Check out the following lists and see if you agree with your fellow readers.

All right, you've been generous with your advice. Now, take some from the Weekender.

Sit back, prop up your feet and get cozy. Here are the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

BTW: Thanks for your vote!

FOOD

ALL-AMERICAN FOOD

1 SoHo Kitchen & Bar

2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

3 Table 32

APPETIZERS

1 P's Pizza House

2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

3 Table 32

ASIAN FOOD

1 Golden Bowl

2Da Kao Restaurant

3 Hunan Palace

BAKERY

1 Sugar Shack Bakery

2 Sunkist Bakery

3 Second Street Sweets

BAR FOOD

1 Bob Roe's Point After

2 The Half Moon Bar and Grill

3 The Don's Sports Bar & Grill

BBQ

1 Kylie Q BarbQue

2 Iowa Barbeque Co.

3 Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que

BRUNCH/BREAKFAST

1 Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant

2 Brightside Cafe

3 Marto Brewing Co.

BUFFET

1 HuHot Mongolian Grill

2 Pizza Ranch

3 Mr. Stirfry Buffet

BURGER

1 SoHo Kitchen & Bar

2 Marto Brewing Co.

3 4 Brothers Grill & Bar

CHICKEN-WINGS

1 Bob Roe's Point After

2 Bronson Bar

3 Townhouse Pizza & Lounge

DESSERT

1 Marto Brewing Co.

2 Kahill's Chophouse

3 La Palapa

FINE DINING

1 Kahill's Chophouse

2 Minerva's Food & Cocktails

3 Table 32

FOOD TRUCK/MOBILE FOOD VENDOR

1 Big Papa's Grub

2 Kylie Q's BarBQue

3 La Palapa

FROZEN TREAT

1 Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor

2 Dairy Queen

3 La Palapa

GREEK FOOD

1 Greek to Me!

2 Opa Time

3 Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant

HANGOVER CURE

1 La Juanita

2 Billy Boy Drive-Thru

3 Perkins Restaurant & Bakery; HuHot Mongolian Grill (tie)

HOT DOG

1 Milwaukee Wiener House

2 Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop

3 Bob's Drive Inn

ITALIAN FOOD

1 Trattoria Fresco

2 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

3 P's Pizza House

LOOSE MEAT/TAVERN

1 Miles Inn

2 Tastee Inn & Out

3 Bob's Drive Inn

MEXICAN FOOD

Tacos El Guero

2 Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

3 Robles Mexican Food

OUTDOOR DINING

1 CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

2 Marto Brewing Co.

3 Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill

PIZZA

1 Jerry's Pizza

2 El Fredo Pizza

3 Bob Roe's Point After

SANDWICH

1 Jimmy John's 

2 Pierce St. Coffee Works

3 Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

SEAFOOD

1 Red Lobster

2 La Isla

3 Kahill's Chophouse

STEAK

1 Archie's Waeside

2 Texas Roadhouse

3 Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge

SUSHI

1 CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

2 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

3 Koi Sushi & Steakhouse

TAKEOUT

1 Sneaky's Chicken

2 Shahi Palace Indian Grill

3 Hunan Palace

DRINK

BARTENDER

1 Abby Suhr at Bob Roe's Point After

2 Angel Treglia at Wheelhouse

3 Sami Baker at Tav on the Ave.

BREWERY

1 Marto Brewing Co.

2 Brioux City Brewery

3 Jackson Street Brewing

COFFEE

1 Stone Bru

2 Hawks

3 Scooter's Coffee

HAPPY HOUR

1 Old Chicago

2 Tav on the Ave.

3 Table 32

HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR

1 Buffalo Alice

2 The Marquee

3 The Diving Elk

MARTINI

1 M's on 4th

2 Bar Louie

3 Table 32

MIXED DRINKS

1 The Diving Elk

2 The Marquee

3 Firehouse Bar

NON-HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR

1 Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill 

2 Tav on the Ave.

3 Paxton Street Tavern

WINE/LIQUOR STORE

1 Hy-Vee

2 Charlie's Wine & Spirits

3 Downtown Liquor

WINE LIST

1 Kahill's Chophouse

2 Oscar Carl Vineyard

3 Table 32

ENTERTAINMENT

BEST LOCAL SIOUX-LEBRITY/LOCAL CELEBRITY

Bruce Miller, Sioux City Journal

2 Denny "Big Daddy" Anderson -- 99.5 Classic Rock

3 Eric Bishop - 99.5 Classic Rock

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

Arena Dance Academy

2 Bergie's Bar

3 1008 Key Club

CASINO

1 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Sioux City

2 Beano & Sherry's Casinos

3 WinnaVegas Casino Resort

ENTERTAINMENT/SPORTS VENUE

1 Tyson Events Center

2 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Sioux City

3 The Marquee

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

LaunchPAD Children's Museum

2 New Stage Players

3 Cone Park

GOLF COURSE

1 Sun Valley Golf Course

2 Green Valley Golf Course

3 Covington Links Golf Course

LIVE THEATER

1 New Stage Players

2 Sioux City Orpheum Theatre

3 Sioux City Community Theatre

LOCAL COUNTRY OR ACOUSTIC BAND 

1 Ben Grillet

2 Dane Louis

3 The Gary & Dani Show

LOCAL HIP-HOP ARTIST OR DJ

Fetty Fred

2 Brady Raps

3 Tamen Rayy

LOCAL ROCK/METAL BAND

1 Ghostship

2 Devour Once Dead

3 Saul

LOCAL SPORTS TEAM

Sioux City Musketeers

2 Morningside College Football

3 Sioux City Bandits

MUSEUM/ART GALLERY

1 Sioux City Public Museum

2 LaunchPAD Children's Museum

3 Sioux City Art Center

OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/LIVE MUSIC EVENT

1 Saturday in the Park

2 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Sioux City

3 ArtSplash

WATER PARK

1 Siouxnami Waterpark

2 Wild Water West

3 King's Pointe Resort  

SERVICES

APARTMENTS

1 103 Virginia Square

2 Woodbury Heights

3 Morningside Country Estates

ATTORNEY

1 Buchheit Law, PLC

2 Goosmann Law Firm, PLC

3 Jessica R. Noll, Lawyer

BANK/CREDIT UNION

1 Siouxland Federal Credit Union

2 Security National Bank

3 Peoples Bank

BEST PLACE TO WORK

1 Security National Bank

2 Theodore's Academy, Preschool & Child Care

3 Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC

BUILDER

1 WA Klinger LLC

2 Kelly Construction

3 L&L Builders

CARPET CLEANING

1 Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning

2 Harstad Carpet Cleaning

3 ServiceMaster of Siouxland

CELLULAR PROVIDER

1 Verizon

2 AT&T

3 US Cellular

CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT

1 Noah's Hope Animal Rescue

2 Junior League of Sioux City

3 Community Action  Agency

CHILD CARE

1 Theodore's Academy, Preschool & Child Care

2 Bluff's Little Thinkers

3 KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

1 Chick-fil-A

2 Security National Bank

3 Peoples Bank

DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY

1 Davenport Cleaners

2 Bush Dry Cleaners

3 Levine Cleaners Inc.

FLORIST

1 A Step in Thyme Florals

2 Petal Pusher

3 Flowercart Creations

HEATING & COOLING

1 Green Planet Solutions

2 CW Suter Services

3 Kalins Indoor Comfort

HIGHER EDUCATION

1 Morningside University

2 Briar Cliff University

3 Western Iowa Tech Community College

HOME MORTGAGE

1 Primebank

2 Security National Bank

3 Peoples Bank

HOTEL

1 Warrior Hotel

2 Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center

3 South Sioux City Marriott

INSURANCE AGENCY

1 Global Life Family Heritage Division - Shannon Stewart

2 Farm Bureau Financial Service

3 IBC

INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM

1 Security National Bank

2 Chad Robinson - Thrivent Financial

3 Primebank

LAWNCARE/LANDSCAPING

1 Snow Doctors

2 Koverna Bros Lawn Service

3 Jay-Lan

PET GROOMING

1 Hippie Hounds Spa

2 Grooming by Emilee

3 Bark Avenue

PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

1 Sarah Gill Photography

2 Britton Hacke Photography

3 Jessica Estochen Photography

PLUMBING

1 Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

2 Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

3 CW Suter Services

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1 Mallori Hoffert - Century 21 Prolink

2 James Lamoureux - Keller Williams

3 Brittnie Willett - Keller Williams

REAL ESTATE COMPANY

1 United Real Estate Solutions

2 Century 21 Prolink

3 Keller Williams Siouxland

ROOFER

1 JC Roofing & Insulating

2 Kuchel Roofing

3 Ideal Roofing Co. LLC

SOCIAL MEDIA (LOCAL)

1 Siouxland Severe Weather

2 Siouxland Scanner

3 Britton Hacke Photography

VETERINARY

1 Siouxland Animal Hospital

2 Elk Creek Animal Hospital

3 South Sioux Animal Hospital

SHOPPING

APPLIANCES

1 Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture

2 Kollmans Appliances, Inc.

3 Nebraska Furniture Mart

BOUTIQUE

1 Dress Diva Boutique

2 Secret Closet

3 The Pink Parlour 

BRIDAL SHOP

1 Dream Dress Express

2 Freebird Bridal

3 David's Bridal

COIN, COLLECTIBLES & ANTIQUES

1 Sweet Repeats

2 Pioneer Pickers Coins & Collectibles

3 Singing Hills Secondhand Finds

ELECTRONICS

1 Best Buy 

2 Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture

3 Pflanz Electronics

FLOORING

1 Curry Floors & Acoustics Co.

2 Creative Carpets

3 Knova's Carpets, Inc.

FURNITURE

1 HOM Furniture

2 Everett's Furniture

3 Unclaimed Freight Furniture

GARDEN/GREENHOUSE

1 Earl May Nursery & Garden Center

2 Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center

3 Fleet Farm

GROCERY

1 Fareway Grocery

2 Hy-Vee

3 Braunger's Steak Co.

GUN & AMMO

1 American Brothers in Arms

2 SCHEELS

3 Rev-Tac

HARDWARE

1 Wilmes Do It Best Hardware

2 Menards

3 The Home Depot

HOME DECOR

1 Hobby Lobby

2 Expression Floral & Home Decor

3 Mod House Interiors

HUNTING

1 SCHEELS

2 American Brothers in Arms

3 Fleet Farm

JEWELERS

1 Ambrosia

2 Greenberg's Jewelers

3 Gunderson's Jewelers

MATTRESSES

1 Bargain Bedding

2 Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture

3 HOM Furniture

MEN'S CLOTHING

1 JCPenney

2 Men's Wearhouse

3 Buckle

POOL & SPA

1 Combined Pool and Spa

2 Professional Pool & Spa

3 Splash City

SHOES

1 Peak Performance Fitness

2 Rudolph's Shoe Mart

3 Shoe Carnival

SPORTING GOODS

1 SCHEELS

2 Dunham's Sports

3 Fleet Farm

WINDOWS

1 Gen Pro Inc.

2 Pella Windows and Doors of North Sioux City

3 Joe Gutters

WOMEN'S CLOTHING

1 Bad Habit Boutique

2 Envy My Closet

3 Plato's Closet

BEAUTY

BARBER/HAIR SALON

1 Belle Salon Spa

2 Head Rush Salon

3 Lavish Looks Salon

MANICURE, PEDICURE & TANNING

1 Sun Tan City

2 Belle Salon Spa

3 5 Star Nails & Spa

MASSAGE/SPA

1 The Wax Room

2 Belle Salon Spa

3 Mallory Shaw

TATTOO/PIERCING PARLOR

Thorn-Side Tattoo & Piercing

2 Living Art Tattoo and Body Piercing

3 Addictive Tattoo

HEALTH AND FITNESS

ASSISTED LIVING/SENIOR LIVING

1 The Heritage at Northern Hills

2 Bickford of Sioux City

3 Opportunities Unlimited

CHIROPRACTOR

1 Ruehle Family Chiropractic

2 Heartland Chiropractic Associates

3 Manley & Obbink Chiropractic & Acupuncture

DOCTOR'S OFFICE

1 Siouxland Women's Health Care PC

2 Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC

3Family Health Care of Siouxland

EAR & HEARING

1 Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants & Hearing Services

2 Wagner Ear, Nose & Throat

3 Tri-State Hearing Consultants

FITNESS CENTER/GYM

JT Training

2 Four Seasons Health Club

3 Thrive Fitness

HOSPITAL

1 UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's

2 MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

3 Dunes Surgical Hospital

IN-HOME CARE

1 Hospice of Siouxland

2 Mercy Home Care

3 Recover Health

MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO

1 Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City

2 712 Training Center

3 White Tiger Martial Arts

PLASTIC/COSMETIC SURGERY

1 Midland Clinic

2 McNaughton Plastic Surgery LLC

3 Ave Medical Laser Spa

SKIN CARE/DERMATOLOGIST

1 Midland Clinic

2 Cozy Esthetics

3 Dermatology Associates

VISION CARE

1 Hedquist Eye Care

2 Sergeant Bluff Eye Care

3 Dunes Eye Consultants

WALK-IN CLINIC

1 UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care

2 Family Health Care of Siouxland

3 MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care

YOGA STUDIO

1 Awaken Yoga

2 Evolve Yoga & Wellness

3 (be)Studio: Yoga, Healing & Inspired Living

AUTOMOTIVE

AUTO BODY/REPAIR SHOP

1 Dreamworks Collision Center, Inc.

2 Craft Auto Body

3 Prestige Collision Center

AUTO DETAILING/CAR WASH

1 38 Deep Detail

2 Hamilton Touchless Car Wash & Detail

3 Rocket Auto Wash by Silverstar

BOAT SALES & SERVICE

1 Cimmarina Boats

2 Tom's Boat Shop in Leeds

3 Boat Farm LTD

MOTORCYCLE/ATV DEALER

1 Salmen Cycle Solutions

2 Rooster's Harley-Davidson

3 Bak BMW

NEW CAR DEALERSHIP

1 Woodhouse Sioux City

2 Knoepfler Chevrolet

3 Sioux City Ford

TIRE STORE

1 T&W Tire

2 Tires, Tires, Tires

3 Ben Fish Tire

TRACTOR/LAWN CARE SALES & SERVICE

1 Bomgaars

2 Bernie Lawn & Garden Center

3 Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota

USED CAR DEALERSHIP

1 Ideal Wheels

2 DAM Auto Sales

3 La Fleur Auto Sales

