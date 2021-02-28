The 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards are here!

SIOUX CITY -- The 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards had a record-shattering year and you, dear readers, are making your voices heard.
Every year, the Weekender and its partner, the Sioux City Journal, asks readers to vote in a dizzying number of categories.
This year, we received more than 140,000 votes for businesses and individuals. If you're keeping a running tally at home, that represents the largest number of votes as well as the widest selection of categories in the illustrious history of the Siouxland's Choices Awards.
More significantly, our little contest is designed to answer all of the important questions of the day.
For instance, we must know who is the community's most cordial bartender, most pain-free dentist or nicest gun and ammo shop owner, right? Well, your nosy friends at the Weekender are ready to spill the beans!
Where can you get Siouxland's best burger, BBQ or tummy tuck? Check out the following lists and see if you agree with your fellow readers.
All right, you've been generous with your advice. Now, take some from the Weekender.
Sit back, prop up your feet and get cozy. Here are the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards.
BTW: Thanks for your vote!
FOOD
ALL-AMERICAN FOOD
1 SoHo Kitchen & Bar
2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
3 Table 32
APPETIZERS
1 P's Pizza House
2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
3 Table 32
ASIAN FOOD
1 Golden Bowl
2Da Kao Restaurant
3 Hunan Palace
BAKERY
1 Sugar Shack Bakery
2 Sunkist Bakery
3 Second Street Sweets
BAR FOOD
1 Bob Roe's Point After
2 The Half Moon Bar and Grill
3 The Don's Sports Bar & Grill
BBQ
1 Kylie Q BarbQue
2 Iowa Barbeque Co.
3 Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que
BRUNCH/BREAKFAST
1 Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant
2 Brightside Cafe
3 Marto Brewing Co.
BUFFET
1 HuHot Mongolian Grill
2 Pizza Ranch
3 Mr. Stirfry Buffet
BURGER
1 SoHo Kitchen & Bar
2 Marto Brewing Co.
3 4 Brothers Grill & Bar
CHICKEN-WINGS
1 Bob Roe's Point After
2 Bronson Bar
3 Townhouse Pizza & Lounge
DESSERT
1 Marto Brewing Co.
2 Kahill's Chophouse
3 La Palapa
FINE DINING
1 Kahill's Chophouse
2 Minerva's Food & Cocktails
3 Table 32
FOOD TRUCK/MOBILE FOOD VENDOR
1 Big Papa's Grub
2 Kylie Q's BarBQue
3 La Palapa
FROZEN TREAT
1 Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor
2 Dairy Queen
3 La Palapa
GREEK FOOD
1 Greek to Me!
2 Opa Time
3 Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant
HANGOVER CURE
1 La Juanita
2 Billy Boy Drive-Thru
3 Perkins Restaurant & Bakery; HuHot Mongolian Grill (tie)
HOT DOG
1 Milwaukee Wiener House
2 Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop
3 Bob's Drive Inn
ITALIAN FOOD
1 Trattoria Fresco
2 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
3 P's Pizza House
LOOSE MEAT/TAVERN
1 Miles Inn
2 Tastee Inn & Out
3 Bob's Drive Inn
MEXICAN FOOD
2 Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
3 Robles Mexican Food
OUTDOOR DINING
1 CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
2 Marto Brewing Co.
3 Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill
PIZZA
1 Jerry's Pizza
2 El Fredo Pizza
3 Bob Roe's Point After
SANDWICH
1 Jimmy John's
2 Pierce St. Coffee Works
3 Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
SEAFOOD
1 Red Lobster
2 La Isla
3 Kahill's Chophouse
STEAK
1 Archie's Waeside
2 Texas Roadhouse
3 Fireside Steakhouse & Lounge
SUSHI
1 CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
2 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
3 Koi Sushi & Steakhouse
TAKEOUT
1 Sneaky's Chicken
2 Shahi Palace Indian Grill
3 Hunan Palace
DRINK
BARTENDER
1 Abby Suhr at Bob Roe's Point After
2 Angel Treglia at Wheelhouse
3 Sami Baker at Tav on the Ave.
BREWERY
1 Marto Brewing Co.
2 Brioux City Brewery
3 Jackson Street Brewing
COFFEE
1 Stone Bru
2 Hawks
3 Scooter's Coffee
HAPPY HOUR
1 Old Chicago
2 Tav on the Ave.
3 Table 32
HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR
1 Buffalo Alice
2 The Marquee
3 The Diving Elk
MARTINI
1 M's on 4th
2 Bar Louie
3 Table 32
MIXED DRINKS
1 The Diving Elk
2 The Marquee
3 Firehouse Bar
NON-HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR
1 Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill
2 Tav on the Ave.
3 Paxton Street Tavern
WINE/LIQUOR STORE
1 Hy-Vee
2 Charlie's Wine & Spirits
3 Downtown Liquor
WINE LIST
1 Kahill's Chophouse
2 Oscar Carl Vineyard
3 Table 32
ENTERTAINMENT
BEST LOCAL SIOUX-LEBRITY/LOCAL CELEBRITY
2 Denny "Big Daddy" Anderson -- 99.5 Classic Rock
3 Eric Bishop - 99.5 Classic Rock
BEST PLACE TO DANCE
2 Bergie's Bar
3 1008 Key Club
CASINO
1 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Sioux City
2 Beano & Sherry's Casinos
3 WinnaVegas Casino Resort
ENTERTAINMENT/SPORTS VENUE
1 Tyson Events Center
2 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Sioux City
3 The Marquee
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
2 New Stage Players
3 Cone Park
GOLF COURSE
1 Sun Valley Golf Course
2 Green Valley Golf Course
3 Covington Links Golf Course
LIVE THEATER
1 New Stage Players
2 Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
3 Sioux City Community Theatre
LOCAL COUNTRY OR ACOUSTIC BAND
1 Ben Grillet
2 Dane Louis
3 The Gary & Dani Show
LOCAL HIP-HOP ARTIST OR DJ
2 Brady Raps
3 Tamen Rayy
LOCAL ROCK/METAL BAND
1 Ghostship
2 Devour Once Dead
3 Saul
LOCAL SPORTS TEAM
2 Morningside College Football
3 Sioux City Bandits
MUSEUM/ART GALLERY
1 Sioux City Public Museum
2 LaunchPAD Children's Museum
3 Sioux City Art Center
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/LIVE MUSIC EVENT
1 Saturday in the Park
2 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Sioux City
3 ArtSplash
WATER PARK
1 Siouxnami Waterpark
2 Wild Water West
3 King's Pointe Resort
SERVICES
APARTMENTS
1 103 Virginia Square
2 Woodbury Heights
3 Morningside Country Estates
ATTORNEY
1 Buchheit Law, PLC
2 Goosmann Law Firm, PLC
3 Jessica R. Noll, Lawyer
BANK/CREDIT UNION
1 Siouxland Federal Credit Union
2 Security National Bank
3 Peoples Bank
BEST PLACE TO WORK
1 Security National Bank
2 Theodore's Academy, Preschool & Child Care
3 Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC
BUILDER
1 WA Klinger LLC
2 Kelly Construction
3 L&L Builders
CARPET CLEANING
1 Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning
2 Harstad Carpet Cleaning
3 ServiceMaster of Siouxland
CELLULAR PROVIDER
1 Verizon
2 AT&T
3 US Cellular
CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT
1 Noah's Hope Animal Rescue
2 Junior League of Sioux City
3 Community Action Agency
CHILD CARE
1 Theodore's Academy, Preschool & Child Care
2 Bluff's Little Thinkers
3 KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
1 Chick-fil-A
2 Security National Bank
3 Peoples Bank
DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY
1 Davenport Cleaners
2 Bush Dry Cleaners
3 Levine Cleaners Inc.
FLORIST
1 A Step in Thyme Florals
2 Petal Pusher
3 Flowercart Creations
HEATING & COOLING
1 Green Planet Solutions
2 CW Suter Services
3 Kalins Indoor Comfort
HIGHER EDUCATION
1 Morningside University
2 Briar Cliff University
3 Western Iowa Tech Community College
HOME MORTGAGE
1 Primebank
2 Security National Bank
3 Peoples Bank
HOTEL
1 Warrior Hotel
2 Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center
3 South Sioux City Marriott
INSURANCE AGENCY
1 Global Life Family Heritage Division - Shannon Stewart
2 Farm Bureau Financial Service
3 IBC
INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM
1 Security National Bank
2 Chad Robinson - Thrivent Financial
3 Primebank
LAWNCARE/LANDSCAPING
1 Snow Doctors
2 Koverna Bros Lawn Service
3 Jay-Lan
PET GROOMING
1 Hippie Hounds Spa
2 Grooming by Emilee
3 Bark Avenue
PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
1 Sarah Gill Photography
2 Britton Hacke Photography
3 Jessica Estochen Photography
PLUMBING
1 Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
2 Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
3 CW Suter Services
REAL ESTATE AGENT
1 Mallori Hoffert - Century 21 Prolink
2 James Lamoureux - Keller Williams
3 Brittnie Willett - Keller Williams
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
1 United Real Estate Solutions
2 Century 21 Prolink
3 Keller Williams Siouxland
ROOFER
1 JC Roofing & Insulating
2 Kuchel Roofing
3 Ideal Roofing Co. LLC
SOCIAL MEDIA (LOCAL)
1 Siouxland Severe Weather
2 Siouxland Scanner
3 Britton Hacke Photography
VETERINARY
1 Siouxland Animal Hospital
2 Elk Creek Animal Hospital
3 South Sioux Animal Hospital
SHOPPING
APPLIANCES
1 Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture
2 Kollmans Appliances, Inc.
3 Nebraska Furniture Mart
BOUTIQUE
1 Dress Diva Boutique
2 Secret Closet
3 The Pink Parlour
BRIDAL SHOP
1 Dream Dress Express
2 Freebird Bridal
3 David's Bridal
COIN, COLLECTIBLES & ANTIQUES
1 Sweet Repeats
2 Pioneer Pickers Coins & Collectibles
3 Singing Hills Secondhand Finds
ELECTRONICS
1 Best Buy
2 Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture
3 Pflanz Electronics
FLOORING
1 Curry Floors & Acoustics Co.
2 Creative Carpets
3 Knova's Carpets, Inc.
FURNITURE
1 HOM Furniture
2 Everett's Furniture
3 Unclaimed Freight Furniture
GARDEN/GREENHOUSE
1 Earl May Nursery & Garden Center
2 Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center
3 Fleet Farm
GROCERY
1 Fareway Grocery
2 Hy-Vee
3 Braunger's Steak Co.
GUN & AMMO
1 American Brothers in Arms
2 SCHEELS
3 Rev-Tac
HARDWARE
1 Wilmes Do It Best Hardware
2 Menards
3 The Home Depot
HOME DECOR
1 Hobby Lobby
2 Expression Floral & Home Decor
3 Mod House Interiors
HUNTING
1 SCHEELS
2 American Brothers in Arms
3 Fleet Farm
JEWELERS
1 Ambrosia
2 Greenberg's Jewelers
3 Gunderson's Jewelers
MATTRESSES
1 Bargain Bedding
2 Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture
3 HOM Furniture
MEN'S CLOTHING
1 JCPenney
2 Men's Wearhouse
3 Buckle
POOL & SPA
1 Combined Pool and Spa
2 Professional Pool & Spa
3 Splash City
SHOES
1 Peak Performance Fitness
2 Rudolph's Shoe Mart
3 Shoe Carnival
SPORTING GOODS
1 SCHEELS
2 Dunham's Sports
3 Fleet Farm
WINDOWS
1 Gen Pro Inc.
2 Pella Windows and Doors of North Sioux City
3 Joe Gutters
WOMEN'S CLOTHING
1 Bad Habit Boutique
2 Envy My Closet
3 Plato's Closet
BEAUTY
BARBER/HAIR SALON
1 Belle Salon Spa
2 Head Rush Salon
3 Lavish Looks Salon
MANICURE, PEDICURE & TANNING
1 Sun Tan City
2 Belle Salon Spa
3 5 Star Nails & Spa
MASSAGE/SPA
1 The Wax Room
2 Belle Salon Spa
3 Mallory Shaw
TATTOO/PIERCING PARLOR
2 Living Art Tattoo and Body Piercing
3 Addictive Tattoo
HEALTH AND FITNESS
ASSISTED LIVING/SENIOR LIVING
1 The Heritage at Northern Hills
2 Bickford of Sioux City
3 Opportunities Unlimited
CHIROPRACTOR
1 Ruehle Family Chiropractic
2 Heartland Chiropractic Associates
3 Manley & Obbink Chiropractic & Acupuncture
DOCTOR'S OFFICE
1 Siouxland Women's Health Care PC
2 Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC
3Family Health Care of Siouxland
EAR & HEARING
1 Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants & Hearing Services
2 Wagner Ear, Nose & Throat
3 Tri-State Hearing Consultants
FITNESS CENTER/GYM
2 Four Seasons Health Club
3 Thrive Fitness
HOSPITAL
1 UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's
2 MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
3 Dunes Surgical Hospital
IN-HOME CARE
1 Hospice of Siouxland
2 Mercy Home Care
3 Recover Health
MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
1 Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City
2 712 Training Center
3 White Tiger Martial Arts
PLASTIC/COSMETIC SURGERY
1 Midland Clinic
2 McNaughton Plastic Surgery LLC
3 Ave Medical Laser Spa
SKIN CARE/DERMATOLOGIST
1 Midland Clinic
2 Cozy Esthetics
3 Dermatology Associates
VISION CARE
1 Hedquist Eye Care
2 Sergeant Bluff Eye Care
3 Dunes Eye Consultants
WALK-IN CLINIC
1 UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care
2 Family Health Care of Siouxland
3 MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care
YOGA STUDIO
1 Awaken Yoga
2 Evolve Yoga & Wellness
3 (be)Studio: Yoga, Healing & Inspired Living
AUTOMOTIVE
AUTO BODY/REPAIR SHOP
1 Dreamworks Collision Center, Inc.
2 Craft Auto Body
3 Prestige Collision Center
AUTO DETAILING/CAR WASH
1 38 Deep Detail
2 Hamilton Touchless Car Wash & Detail
3 Rocket Auto Wash by Silverstar
BOAT SALES & SERVICE
1 Cimmarina Boats
2 Tom's Boat Shop in Leeds
3 Boat Farm LTD
MOTORCYCLE/ATV DEALER
1 Salmen Cycle Solutions
2 Rooster's Harley-Davidson
3 Bak BMW
NEW CAR DEALERSHIP
1 Woodhouse Sioux City
2 Knoepfler Chevrolet
3 Sioux City Ford