LE MARS, Iowa -- As a member of the popular gospel music group The Browns, Michaela Brown has already proven herself to be an adept entertainer.
The multi-talented performer is equally at home inside a kitchen. She's been known to do a cooking demonstration or two.
But can Brown add the role of innkeeper to her always busy itinerary?
She and her mother, Shelly, and brothers Adam and Andrew recently opened the Inn on Central, a boutique bed and breakfast located on the upper level of the Central Event Center, a convention space at 10 Central Ave. SE that features a professional kitchen and a large dining facility.
That happens to be across the street from The Browns Century Theater, a performance venue at 11 Central Ave. NW that the family uses for their concerts as well as original theater musicals.
"We'd been thinking about opening a place where people could stay," Michaela Brown explained. "Once we bought the Event Center building, we knew the layout and location, we knew it would make a very unique bed and breakfast."
However, Brown's concept of a B&B may differ from yours.
There is nothing bucolic about the Browns' Inn on Central. Indeed, this bed and breakfast has plenty of bling.
Fittingly for the family, each of the inn's four rooms is named after a musical term.
The Symphony Room -- which is the largest suite -- boasts a full kitchen, two rooms, a king-sized bed and an elegant gold-and-cream color scheme.
The Sonata Room boasts old-world flair with its woody neutral tone.
While the Aria Room is sleek with its emphasis on black and gray coloring, the Opera Room is all about the drama.
"The Opera Room has a headboard made of black leather and features rhinestone buttons," Brown said. "Who said a B&B can't have a bit of bling?"
Also, each room has windows that will give guests an incredible view of downtown Le Mars.
"Seeing the town is spectacular," Brown said. "At night, the view is really beautiful."
She's right. Plus each room is filled with treasures uncovered by "master shopper" Shelly Brown.
"My mom has the knack of finding the perfect knickknack or piece of furniture," she said. "Whenever we're on the road, mom's picking up something interesting."
Perhaps not too surprisingly, Michaela Brown has inherited the shopping gene from her mother.
"I admit it," she said with a smile. "If we're performing in a certain part of the country or even abroad, I love to see what's available and what catches my eye."
Indeed, that's Brown's advice for wannabe designers.
"Find a signature piece that you love and, then, decorate your room around it," she explained. "That piece can help you plan the color scheme and even the style of a room."
The use of signature pieces can also bring a space plenty of personality. This is what Brown likes best about Inn on Central.
"Nobody can call what we have, a typical bed and breakfast," she said. "Each room has a personality all its own."
Looking out of the window of the Symphony Room, Brown said it has been a very busy time for her and her family.
"Between touring, taking care of the theater and performing, we're always doing something," she said. "But it doesn't seem like work. When you're doing something that you love to do, it is a blessing."
So, that means Brown doesn't mind adding innkeeper to her list of responsibilities.
"I like taking care of people," she said. "I've always enjoyed it."