Summer of entertainment

Live entertainment will fill the streets of the Ice Cream Capital of the World this summer, when gospel music group The Browns perform an all-new Americana Summer Celebration Show, with multiple performances slated for May, June, July and August, at The Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa.

Also slated for multiple performances is "Dear Mr. Mayor," an original musical written especially for The Browns Century Theater.

For tickets, show times and lodging options, call 888-202-2712 or log on to TheBrownsTheater.com.