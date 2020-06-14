The challenges and joys of being a first-time dad

However, both Ibarra and Reinert are thankful for the physicians, staff and especially the St. Luke's nurses for their support.

"The nurses were the best," Ibarra said.

And so was FaceTime, which both he and Reinert utilized in abundance.

"For instance, Leah's mom couldn't be at the hospital physically but she could be here electronically," Ibarra said. "That helped out a lot."

OK, what happens when first-time parents leave the hospital and venture off on their own? Ibarra said it's scary at first but then you get used to it.

"You learn to change diapers very quickly," he said. "That's what a parent does a lot of at this stage."

Still, Noelle has been a happy, healthy baby and Ibarra wants to be an active dad.

"Moms and dads have to be equal partners," he said. "It is especially true for the parents of infants. A child's personality and ability to learn comes during the first few years of life."

We imagine this time is just as valuable for mom and dad.

"Leah and I want to be the best parents for Noelle," Ibarra said.