The challenges and joys of being a first-time dad

SIOUX CITY -- Over the past four weeks or so, Miguel Ibarra has transferred jobs and moved to a new city and, most importantly, he and girlfriend Leah Reinert have added a very special member to their family.
Baby Noelle was born to the couple on May 8 at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.
"It was a couple days before Mother's Day," Ibarra noted. "That made it special for Leah."
A week before Father's Day, we were wondering what's it like to be a first-time dad?
"Everything has happened so quickly," Ibarra said. "The past month has felt like more like a week or two."
Perhaps that is because Ibarra, a native of Storm Lake, Iowa, and Reinert, a native of Waterbury, Iowa, decided to move from Sioux City to Des Moines shortly after Noelle's birth.
"Leah has family in Des Moines and that was an important consideration," said Ibarra, who works as a driver for a popular food delivery service. "Plus I think there are more job opportunities for me in Des Moines as well."
Beyond moving his family, Ibarra said becoming a dad has been a real eye-opener since Noelle was born in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Having a baby during a pandemic meant you're having a baby without family nearby," he said. "Even Leah's mom couldn't be at the hospital. Instead, it was me holding Leah's hand the entire time."
However, both Ibarra and Reinert are thankful for the physicians, staff and especially the St. Luke's nurses for their support.
"The nurses were the best," Ibarra said.
And so was FaceTime, which both he and Reinert utilized in abundance.
"For instance, Leah's mom couldn't be at the hospital physically but she could be here electronically," Ibarra said. "That helped out a lot."
OK, what happens when first-time parents leave the hospital and venture off on their own? Ibarra said it's scary at first but then you get used to it.
"You learn to change diapers very quickly," he said. "That's what a parent does a lot of at this stage."
Still, Noelle has been a happy, healthy baby and Ibarra wants to be an active dad.
"Moms and dads have to be equal partners," he said. "It is especially true for the parents of infants. A child's personality and ability to learn comes during the first few years of life."
We imagine this time is just as valuable for mom and dad.
"Leah and I want to be the best parents for Noelle," Ibarra said.
Are there any plans to expand the family? Ibarra said maybe after Noelle is out of diapers.
"I grew up with a sister, so two kids will be fine for me," he said. "Leah grew up in a big family and wants a bunch of kids. I don't know about that."
The size of a family is a question for the future. Let's talk about the present. What's it like being a dad for a little more than a month?
"You're always learning new things and getting to know your baby more and more," Ibarra said. "I'm going to like being a dad."
