Therapy dogs bring Sioux City patients joy in challenging times

On another floor of the hospital, Gracie, a 10-year-old border collie and golden retriever mix, and Jetta, a 5-year-old labradoodle, patiently waited in a hallway with their owners. They were dressed in red vests stitched with the words "I am a therapy dog."

When Gracie walks through the hospital's doors, Ran Newberg, of Sioux City, said she knows that she has to be "cool, calm and collected."

"They learn that it's a job; and their job is to make people happy," said Newberg, who has been bringing Gracie to the hospital since she was 2.

Bob Clem, of Sioux City, remarked, "You're a nice dog," from a chair in his room at St. Luke's as he petted Gracie's shiny black coat. Clem said he requested a visit from a therapy dog because it seemed to really cheer up his late wife when she was hospitalized.

"Most people love dogs," Clem said. "It's a good program. It's fun."

Gracie loves to play Frisbee and participate in agility when she's not comforting patients, but after a trip to the hospital, Newberg said his pooch is worn out.

"You would not imagine how much energy she's burning by being this calm. When we leave here today, she'll curl up in the front seat and go sound asleep," he said. "That's how I know she's had a good day at the hospital."