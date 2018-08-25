SIOUX CITY -- Bill Drilling is working side by side with a new pharmacist at his Morningside pharmacy -- his daughter Sarah Sorensen, marking the third generation of Drillings to enter the profession.
"I think it's wonderful. I didn't actually see it coming," said Drilling, who with his brother, Don Drilling Jr., bought their parents, Don Sr. and Virginia, out of the family business in 1986. "(Sarah) worked at a pharmacy in Iowa City and, of course, everybody there was giving her a nudge."
Sorensen, who earned her undergraduate degree in health and human physiology from the University of Iowa, took the prerequisites she needed for pharmacy school, but keep her plan to apply to the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy a secret, because "surprises are more fun." She got in, earned her degree, and in May, returned home to Sioux City to work at Drilling Pharmacy, where at age 16 she was ringing up customers at the cash register.
"It's kind of cool, because I don't think it happens very often," Sorensen said of being a third-generation pharmacist. "If it does happen, I don't think they all end up working at the same place."
Challenging times
Running an independent, family-owned pharmacy in these times is challenging, and many have closed their doors. Bill Drilling said pharmacies like his family's face intense competition from supermarkets and chain pharmacies, as well as mail-order companies.
Over the last 16 years, 1,231 independently owned rural pharmacies in the United States have closed, according to a brief from the RUPRI Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis at the University of Iowa College of Public Health. The most drastic decline occurred between 2007 and 2009.
The brief notes that independent pharmacies are faced with certain financial challenges that make them especially susceptible to closure — such as low reimbursements stemming from limited negotiating power and a greater reliance on drug sales as a primary source of revenue.
Drilling Pharmacy tries to set itself apart with home prescription delivery services and a "family oriented" atmosphere. Bill Drilling said staff strive to know every customer by his or her first name.
All in the family
The pharmacy owned by the Drilling brothers has been in continuous operation since 1905.
Don Drilling Sr. purchased the business in 1970 when it was located in the Pickled Palette's current home. Drilling Pharmacy moved to 4010 Morningside Ave. in 1978, and in 1986 Bill and Don Drilling Jr. took control of the family business from their parents.
Bill Drilling started working at Drilling Pharmacy at age 12. He vacuumed, stocked shelves, and even repaired the pharmacy's roof with his brother's help and a gallon bucket of tar. Drilling said his father greatly influenced his decision to become a pharmacist.
"I saw how he helped people. Pharmacists are the most accessible health care provider. Where else can you go in and talk right to somebody?" Drilling said. "If (customers) have questions and things they're worried about, you can allay their fears or you can dispel some wives' tales."
Bill Drilling described working with his daughter as "every parent's dream," while Don Drilling said he's "thrilled" his niece is carrying on the family legacy. The brothers' wives, Sharon and Carol, also work at Drilling Pharmacy in the gift department.
"The one thing about family is that you can always count on family members. You know that they'll always be there for you," Bill Drilling said. "I've really been very fortunate to get to work with all of my different family members."
Sorensen said helping people in more ways than just dispensing pills is what she likes about pharmacy. Today, pharmacists are increasingly involved in direct patient care. They take blood pressures, give immunizations, and act as liaisons between doctors and patients to ensure patients are receiving optimum care.
"You're kind of like the first on the front lines if the person can't get a hold of the doctor," Sorensen said. "There's just so many more programs that are coming out, like I've heard about (international normalized ratio) testing for patients on warfarin and smoking cessation classes out at pharmacies. You can really just kind of make the whole career what you want it to be."