TIM GALLAGHER: 'Sister Act' lassos BVU’s first rodeo competitions

Micah Barnes, a four-sport student-athlete at Alta-Aurelia High School, came to BVU as a freshman with designs on participating in rodeo as an independent. However, a broken ankle that didn’t heal (and broke again) sidelined those aspirations. Barnes, a senior biology major, revisited the rodeo idea as a junior. President Joshua Merchant and faculty members were all supportive.

“If I missed class due to rodeo, my professors were all great about allowing me to make up assignments and exams,” Micah says. “I was really proud to have the BVU imprint on my rodeo vest.”

Sister Mary became part of the team during the fall, giving BVU a one-two punch in goat-tying, barrel racing, and breakaway roping, the three categories in which they compete under the Great Plains Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

“We compete in the spring and fall, doing rodeos in the Dakotas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa,” Micah says, noting how competitors come from those states and Minnesota. Points earned at each stop accumulate, with top finishers qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.