Tips to set and meet fitness goals in 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Three months from now, what do you want to see change? What do you want your life to be three months from now?" she said. "Then, when you get that vision, take that back even further and say, 'What can I do in the next seven days that'll get me closer to that?'"

Perez said she tells members that a slip, or a sudden lapse in plan, is normal and to be expected as they work toward their fitness goals. She said they should have a plan in place to get back on track when the inevitable happens.

"Don't go into setting a goal thinking you're going to get it without any sort of bumps in the road. That's not going to happen," she said. "We want people to approach it being prepared that a slip is going to happen. It's what you do when that happens that matters."

Different look

After being closed for more than two months because of safety concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reopened on June 1.

During the lead-up to the reopening, Perez said social distancing was the "biggest priority." She said staff cut PVC piping in 6 to 10-foot sections, placed the piping on the floor and moved exercise machines and equipment accordingly to ensure there were at least 6 feet between them.

