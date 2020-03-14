Traditional Irish band to perform at Bob Roe's Point After

SIOUX CITY -- Inspired after a trip to Ireland, Fr. Patrick Walsh picked up the Irish banjo 10 years ago. On St. Patrick's Day, he'll be playing the instrument over the lunch hour at Bob Roe's Point After on Transit Avenue, along with four or five other band members.
"Most of the people that do that learn it by ear from the time they're two or three years old or younger. They grow up with it, so it's second nature to a lot of them," said Walsh, who was in his 50s when he started playing the banjo. "I, of course, had to learn it at an older age. I do it because I wanted to celebrate St. Patrick's Day some other way."
Six years ago, Walsh, former President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, began playing traditional Irish music with other musicians and performing for the public on the holiday. He has also played with his band members in the Orpheum Theatre's lobby before a performance by Grammy-nominated Irish-American musical group Cherish the Ladies.
"I was playing by myself and then I knew I needed to get somebody to play the fiddle. I knew Michelle Grossman who comes from a very musical family. I said, 'Would you like to learn to play some Irish stuff?'" Walsh said of how the band formed.
After some practice, they approached Bev's on the River to see if they could perform at the restaurant and banquet hall, which has since closed. Bev's on the River obliged; and the small band played on St. Patrick's Day for a few years.
You have free articles remaining.
"Her two sisters came from out of town to play with Michelle on the fiddle, so we had three fiddles, a banjo and a bass player the first time we played," Walsh said. "Later on, we tried to get a guitar player. Fr. (Dave) Hemann came along, and then, Ric Krommenhoek came along, so we started adding to that."
Tuesday will mark the band's third year of playing at Bob Roe's Point After. Walsh said they'll have instruments such as a fiddle, a couple guitars, a tin whistle and a bodhrán -- an Irish drum. The band, which also features members Dave Napier and Fr. Paul Kelly, will play a few songs, including the classic, "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling."
"Most of our music is traditional Irish music, which means it's the music that they would play at a pub in Ireland on any given night. When people walk in with instruments, they sit down and start to play," Walsh said. "We do some American Irish songs, but mostly it's traditional music, which is basically dance music."