Traditional Irish band to perform at Bob Roe's Point After

SIOUX CITY -- Inspired after a trip to Ireland, Fr. Patrick Walsh picked up the Irish banjo 10 years ago. On St. Patrick's Day, he'll be playing the instrument over the lunch hour at Bob Roe's Point After on Transit Avenue, along with four or five other band members.

"Most of the people that do that learn it by ear from the time they're two or three years old or younger. They grow up with it, so it's second nature to a lot of them," said Walsh, who was in his 50s when he started playing the banjo. "I, of course, had to learn it at an older age. I do it because I wanted to celebrate St. Patrick's Day some other way."

Six years ago, Walsh, former President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, began playing traditional Irish music with other musicians and performing for the public on the holiday. He has also played with his band members in the Orpheum Theatre's lobby before a performance by Grammy-nominated Irish-American musical group Cherish the Ladies.

"I was playing by myself and then I knew I needed to get somebody to play the fiddle. I knew Michelle Grossman who comes from a very musical family. I said, 'Would you like to learn to play some Irish stuff?'" Walsh said of how the band formed.