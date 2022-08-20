'Turn of the Sea' exhibition opens at Sioux City Art Center

SIOUX CITY -- Lincoln, Nebraska-based contemporary artist Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez's largest paintings and installations have come together for the first time at the Sioux City Art Center in an exhibit titled "Turn of the Sea."

The exhibition title comes from a Portuguese navigational term that speaks to the 15th-century Age of Discovery, historical trade routes and, more recently, currents of ocean pollution.

"River," a work which features flowers and Colonial lace patterns created with India ink on black Tyvek, stretches 50 feet across a wall in the Art Center's third-floor gallery. Friedemann-Sánchez, who was born in Bogotá, Colombia, to an American father and Colombian mother, uses Tyvek, a barrier made from petroleum-based plastic, as the background for her paintings. Diego Velázquez one of Spain's most famous painters used dark backgrounds to dramatize his subjects.

"It's a masterpiece of painting, of scale, of beauty and history," Art Center Curator Christopher Atkins remarked as he stood by "River" Thursday morning along with Karen Emenhiser-Harris, who is serving as guest curator for the exhibit, which opened Saturday and runs through March 5.

Atkins said the exhibit was in the works before he arrived in Sioux City in February. Over the past six months, he said he and Emenhiser-Harris have worked together to present it. In just a week's time, the Art Center's third-floor gallery went from displaying 20 scale model LEGO brick replicas of the world's most iconic buildings to Friedemann-Sánchez's intricate works.

"I think having a diversity of exhibitions is really important to us. We want to find a way to sort of engage all of our audiences as much as possible," Atkins said. "A work by a regional artist who's as important as Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez is just almost like a no-brainer for us. She really hasn't had this kind of exhibition in this region at all."

Take a closer look at "River," and Emenhiser-Harris said you'll see much more than lace patterns. Atkins sees the effects of flooding on places in the United States. He said portions of the painting could easily be Eastern Kentucky or Yellowstone National Park, while Emenhiser-Harris noted references to "cultural debris."

"She captures your attention and just draws you more and more in," Emenhiser-Harris said. "It just keeps unfolding. There just continues to be more and more to find as you look at each piece. They're so immersive. You can lose yourself."

Friedemann-Sanchez's works are deeply rooted in her Colombian ancestry, knowledge of South America's indigenous cultures and their encounter with Spanish explorers. She puts a great deal of research into the images that she uses in her paintings to tell a story. In fact, Emenhiser-Harris said Friedemann-Sanchez's mother was a well-known anthropologist in Colombia.

"Nancy researches her images just like an anthropologist in many ways. She uses these images to tell her story, but also the larger story of the Spanish colonization, migration," she said. "It's, I think, really a wonderful decorative language to address all these issues. I didn't realize myself that a lot of these floral patterns were done in a technique that's native to Colombia."

Emenhiser-Harris said Friedemann-Sanchez paints flowers on very thin paper, almost like tissue paper, and, then, attaches them to the Tyvek.

"The flowers just hit you, which I love. They kind of bring you into this jungle of ideas and conflicts and surprises," she said.

Emenhiser-Harris said the scale of Friedemann-Sánchez's works is very important. She said Friedemann-Sánchez has taken lace and flowers, things often associated with "women's work," making lace and working in the flower trade, and "monumentalized" them.

"These are heroically-scaled artworks. Generally, a work of that size is saved for only the most important work. Traditionally, it would be like a history painting or a statue of David," she said. "Here, she's taking this amalgam of the feminine and just presenting it on a very grand scale."