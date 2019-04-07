ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College seniors Benjamin Grev and Matthew Shuka will be performing open-to-the-public vocal recitals at 3 p.m. April 14, in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW.
A music education major from Odin, Minnesota, Grev's recital will feature a variety of pieces including Italian, German and English arias as well as music from "Les Miserables" and "Into the Woods."
A vocal music and secondary education major from Ames, Iowa, Shuka will perform Italian, French, Russian and English sets in addition to "Lensky's Aria" from Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin."
Both men will be accompanied by Northwestern music professor Dr. Daniel Huey.